Nick Madrigal Player Prop Bets: Cubs vs. Pirates - June 20
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 7:35 AM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
The Chicago Cubs, including Nick Madrigal (.406 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 88 points above season-long percentage), take on starting pitcher Johan Oviedo and the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park, Tuesday at 7:05 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-2) against the Pirates.
Nick Madrigal Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates
- Game Day: Tuesday, June 20, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: PNC Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Pirates Starter: Johan Oviedo
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +275)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)
Looking to place a prop bet on Nick Madrigal? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
Nick Madrigal At The Plate
- Madrigal has three doubles, a triple and seven walks while hitting .248.
- Madrigal has gotten at least one hit in 59.0% of his games this season (23 of 39), with at least two hits six times (15.4%).
- In 39 games played this year, he has not gone deep.
- In 20.5% of his games this year, Madrigal has picked up at least one RBI. In three of those games (7.7%) he recorded more than one RBI.
- He has scored in 12 games this season, with multiple runs four times.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Nick Madrigal Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|22
|GP
|17
|.250
|AVG
|.245
|.320
|OBP
|.315
|.309
|SLG
|.265
|3
|XBH
|1
|0
|HR
|0
|5
|RBI
|6
|7/3
|K/BB
|6/4
|2
|SB
|1
Pirates Pitching Rankings
- The 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Pirates pitching staff ranks 12th in MLB.
- The Pirates' 4.37 team ERA ranks 18th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Pirates surrender the second-fewest home runs in baseball (70 total, one per game).
- Oviedo gets the start for the Pirates, his 15th of the season. He is 3-6 with a 4.40 ERA and 71 strikeouts in 75 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Friday, the righty tossed 4 1/3 innings against the Chicago Cubs, allowing four earned runs while surrendering eight hits.
- The 25-year-old ranks 51st in ERA (4.40), 60th in WHIP (1.467), and 40th in K/9 (8.4) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.