The Detroit Lions have +2000 odds to win the Super Bowl, ninth-ranked in the NFL as of July 2.

Lions Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the NFC North: +140

+140 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +2000

Detroit Betting Insights

Detroit won 10 games against the spread last season, failing to cover five times.

A total of 10 Lions games last season hit the over.

Detroit struggled defensively, ranking worst in the NFL (392.4 yards allowed per game) last season. However, it ranked fourth-best offensively, totaling 380 yards per game.

The Lions had a 5-4 record at home and were 4-4 away last season.

When the underdog in the game, Detroit was 5-5. As favorites, the Lions went 3-2.

The Lions were 7-5 in the NFC, including 5-1 in the NFC North.

Lions Impact Players

Jared Goff had 29 touchdown passes and seven interceptions in 17 games last year, completing 65.1% of his throws for 4,438 yards (261.1 per game).

Amon-Ra St. Brown had 106 receptions for 1,161 yards (72.6 per game) and six touchdowns in 16 games.

On the ground for the Bears a season ago, David Montgomery scored five touchdowns a season ago and picked up 801 yards (50.1 per game).

In the passing game for the Jaguars, Marvin Jones Jr. scored three TDs, catching 46 balls for 529 yards (33.1 per game).

Alex Anzalone registered one interception to go with 125 tackles, 7.0 TFL, 1.5 sacks, and five passes defended in 17 games last year.

2023-24 Lions NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 7 @ Chiefs - +650 2 September 17 Seahawks - +3300 3 September 24 Falcons - +6600 4 September 28 @ Packers - +6600 5 October 8 Panthers - +8000 6 October 15 @ Buccaneers - +10000 7 October 22 @ Ravens - +1800 8 October 30 Raiders - +6600 10 November 12 @ Chargers - +2500 11 November 19 Bears - +6600 12 November 23 Packers - +6600 13 December 3 @ Saints - +4000 14 December 10 @ Bears - +6600 15 December 17 Broncos - +5000 16 December 24 @ Vikings - +5000 17 December 30 @ Cowboys - +1400 18 January 7 Vikings - +5000

Odds are current as of June 20 at 5:15 AM ET.