The Chicago White Sox, including Jake Burger (.150 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starting pitcher Nathan Eovaldi and the Texas Rangers at Guaranteed Rate Field, Tuesday at 8:10 PM ET.

In his last game, he went 1-for-4 with a double against the Rangers.

Jake Burger Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

Game Day: Tuesday, June 20, 2023

Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field

TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Explore More About This Game

Jake Burger At The Plate

Burger is hitting .239 with 10 doubles, a triple, 16 home runs and nine walks.

Burger has recorded a hit in 29 of 55 games this season (52.7%), including 12 multi-hit games (21.8%).

He has hit a long ball in 27.3% of his games in 2023, and 8.2% of his trips to the plate.

Burger has picked up an RBI in 34.5% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 20.0% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in five contests.

He has scored in 24 games this year (43.6%), including multiple runs in three games.

Jake Burger Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 30 GP 24 .309 AVG .163 .353 OBP .215 .745 SLG .384 18 XBH 9 11 HR 5 27 RBI 9 28/6 K/BB 38/3 0 SB 1

