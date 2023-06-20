On Tuesday, Gavin Sheets (on the back of going 1-for-3) and the Chicago White Sox play the Texas Rangers, whose starting pitcher will be Nathan Eovaldi. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Mariners.

Gavin Sheets Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

Game Day: Tuesday, June 20, 2023

Tuesday, June 20, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Rangers Starter: Nathan Eovaldi

Nathan Eovaldi TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Gavin Sheets At The Plate

Sheets has four doubles, eight home runs and 17 walks while hitting .238.

In 53.7% of his 54 games this season, Sheets has picked up at least one hit. He's also had six multi-hit games.

He has hit a long ball in 14.8% of his games in 2023, and 4.7% of his trips to the plate.

Sheets has had an RBI in 13 games this year (24.1%), including five multi-RBI outings (9.3%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

He has scored in 16 games this season (29.6%), but has had no multi-run games.

Gavin Sheets Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 25 GP 28 .200 AVG .272 .275 OBP .344 .329 SLG .506 3 XBH 9 3 HR 5 13 RBI 10 16/8 K/BB 14/9 0 SB 0

Rangers Pitching Rankings