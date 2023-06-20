Eric Haase Player Prop Bets: Tigers vs. Royals - June 20
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 4:29 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Eric Haase -- .156 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Detroit Tigers against the Kansas City Royals, with Daniel Lynch on the hill, on June 20 at 6:40 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Twins.
Eric Haase Game Info & Props vs. the Royals
- Game Day: Tuesday, June 20, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Royals Starter: Daniel Lynch
- TV Channel: BSDET
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Eric Haase At The Plate
- Haase is hitting .216 with six doubles, three home runs and 14 walks.
- In 50.0% of his 54 games this season, Haase has picked up at least one hit. He's also had seven multi-hit games.
- He has hit a long ball in three games this season (5.6%), leaving the park in 1.6% of his trips to the dish.
- Haase has had at least one RBI in 18.5% of his games this season (10 of 54), with more than one RBI four times (7.4%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 12 of 54 games (22.2%), including multiple runs twice.
Eric Haase Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|25
|GP
|29
|.256
|AVG
|.181
|.303
|OBP
|.245
|.402
|SLG
|.213
|6
|XBH
|3
|3
|HR
|0
|12
|RBI
|5
|24/6
|K/BB
|29/8
|1
|SB
|2
Royals Pitching Rankings
- The Royals pitching staff is 20th in the league with a collective 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Royals have the 28th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (5.17).
- The Royals rank 19th in baseball in home runs allowed (86 total, 1.2 per game).
- The Royals are sending Lynch (0-3) out to make his fifth start of the season. He is 0-3 with a 5.79 ERA and 20 strikeouts through 23 1/3 innings pitched.
- The lefty's last time out came on Thursday against the Cincinnati Reds, when he threw seven innings, surrendering seven earned runs while allowing seven hits.
- In four games this season, the 26-year-old has put up an ERA of 5.79, with 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .277 against him.
