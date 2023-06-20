Dansby Swanson Player Prop Bets: Cubs vs. Pirates - June 20
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 7:35 AM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
The Chicago Cubs and Dansby Swanson, who went 2-for-5 with an RBI last time in action, take on Johan Oviedo and the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park, Tuesday at 7:05 PM ET.
In his most recent appearance, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-5 with an RBI) against the Pirates.
Dansby Swanson Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates
- Game Day: Tuesday, June 20, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: PNC Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Pirates Starter: Johan Oviedo
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Looking to place a prop bet on Dansby Swanson? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
Dansby Swanson At The Plate
- Swanson is hitting .266 with 13 doubles, two triples, seven home runs and 36 walks.
- Among the qualified hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 61st, his on-base percentage ranks 42nd, and he is 106th in the league in slugging.
- Swanson is batting .286 with one homer during his last outings and is on an eight-game hitting streak.
- Swanson has reached base via a hit in 44 games this season (of 71 played), and had multiple hits in 20 of those games.
- He has hit a long ball in 9.9% of his games in 2023 (seven of 71), and 2.2% of his trips to the dish.
- Swanson has driven home a run in 22 games this season (31.0%), including more than one RBI in 11.3% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on one occasion..
- He has scored in 25 games this season (35.2%), including seven multi-run games (9.9%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Dansby Swanson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|36
|GP
|35
|.301
|AVG
|.230
|.367
|OBP
|.338
|.448
|SLG
|.356
|12
|XBH
|10
|4
|HR
|3
|21
|RBI
|10
|34/15
|K/BB
|38/21
|1
|SB
|3
Pirates Pitching Rankings
- The Pirates pitching staff ranks 12th in the league with a collective 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Pirates' 4.37 team ERA ranks 18th across all league pitching staffs.
- The Pirates allow the second-fewest home runs in baseball (70 total, one per game).
- The Pirates will send Oviedo (3-6) to the mound to make his 15th start of the season. He is 3-6 with a 4.40 ERA and 71 strikeouts through 75 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Friday against the Chicago Cubs, the right-hander tossed 4 1/3 innings, allowing four earned runs while surrendering eight hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 25-year-old ranks 51st in ERA (4.40), 60th in WHIP (1.467), and 40th in K/9 (8.4).
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.