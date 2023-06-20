The Pittsburgh Pirates (34-37) will attempt to snap a seven-game losing streak when hosting the Chicago Cubs (34-38) at 7:05 PM ET on Tuesday.

The Cubs will give the nod to Marcus Stroman (8-4, 2.45 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 9 on the season, and the Pirates will turn to Johan Oviedo (3-6, 4.40 ERA).

Cubs vs. Pirates Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Tuesday, June 20, 2023

Tuesday, June 20, 2023 Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Venue: PNC Park

PNC Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Stroman - CHC (8-4, 2.45 ERA) vs Oviedo - PIT (3-6, 4.40 ERA)

Cubs Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Marcus Stroman

Stroman (8-4) will take to the mound for the Cubs and make his 16th start of the season.

The right-hander gave up two earned runs in six innings pitched on Friday in his last outing, a matchup with the Pittsburgh Pirates.

The 32-year-old has an ERA of 2.45 and 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings, with a batting average against of .191 in 15 games this season.

If he completes six or more innings with three or fewer earned runs allowed, he'll earn his seventh consecutive quality start.

Stroman will look to finish five or more innings for the seventh start in a row.

He has made 15 appearances and finished five of them without allowing an earned run.

Marcus Stroman vs. Pirates

The Pirates rank 18th in MLB with a .244 batting average this season. They have a team slugging percentage that ranks 17th in the league (.398) and 67 home runs.

The right-hander has faced the Pirates one time this season, allowing them to go 4-for-22 with two RBI in six innings.

Pirates Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Johan Oviedo

Oviedo gets the start for the Pirates, his 15th of the season. He is 3-6 with a 4.40 ERA and 71 strikeouts in 75 2/3 innings pitched.

His last time out was on Friday against the Chicago Cubs, when the righty went 4 1/3 innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up eight hits.

The 25-year-old has a 4.40 ERA and 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings during 14 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .253 to opposing hitters.

Oviedo heads into this matchup with six quality starts under his belt this season.

Oviedo has pitched five or more innings in a game 10 times this year entering this matchup.

He has held his opponents without an earned run in one of his 14 appearances this season.

This season, the 25-year-old ranks 51st in ERA (4.40), 60th in WHIP (1.467), and 40th in K/9 (8.4) among qualifying pitchers.

Johan Oviedo vs. Cubs

He meets a Cubs offense that ranks 15th in the league with 326 total runs scored while batting .247 as a squad. His opponent has a collective .395 slugging percentage (21st in MLB play) and has hit a total of 79 home runs (18th in the league).

Oviedo has an 8.31 ERA and a 2.077 WHIP against the Cubs this season in 4 1/3 innings pitched, allowing a .381 batting average over one appearance.

