Cubs vs. Pirates Probable Starting Pitchers Today - June 20
The Pittsburgh Pirates (34-37) will attempt to snap a seven-game losing streak when hosting the Chicago Cubs (34-38) at 7:05 PM ET on Tuesday.
The Cubs will give the nod to Marcus Stroman (8-4, 2.45 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 9 on the season, and the Pirates will turn to Johan Oviedo (3-6, 4.40 ERA).
Cubs vs. Pirates Pitcher Matchup Info
- Date: Tuesday, June 20, 2023
- Time: 7:05 PM ET
- TV: SportsNet PT
- Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
- Venue: PNC Park
- Probable Pitchers: Stroman - CHC (8-4, 2.45 ERA) vs Oviedo - PIT (3-6, 4.40 ERA)
Cubs Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Marcus Stroman
- Stroman (8-4) will take to the mound for the Cubs and make his 16th start of the season.
- The right-hander gave up two earned runs in six innings pitched on Friday in his last outing, a matchup with the Pittsburgh Pirates.
- The 32-year-old has an ERA of 2.45 and 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings, with a batting average against of .191 in 15 games this season.
- If he completes six or more innings with three or fewer earned runs allowed, he'll earn his seventh consecutive quality start.
- Stroman will look to finish five or more innings for the seventh start in a row.
- He has made 15 appearances and finished five of them without allowing an earned run.
Marcus Stroman vs. Pirates
- The Pirates rank 18th in MLB with a .244 batting average this season. They have a team slugging percentage that ranks 17th in the league (.398) and 67 home runs.
- The right-hander has faced the Pirates one time this season, allowing them to go 4-for-22 with two RBI in six innings.
Pirates Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Johan Oviedo
- Oviedo gets the start for the Pirates, his 15th of the season. He is 3-6 with a 4.40 ERA and 71 strikeouts in 75 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last time out was on Friday against the Chicago Cubs, when the righty went 4 1/3 innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up eight hits.
- The 25-year-old has a 4.40 ERA and 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings during 14 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .253 to opposing hitters.
- Oviedo heads into this matchup with six quality starts under his belt this season.
- Oviedo has pitched five or more innings in a game 10 times this year entering this matchup.
- He has held his opponents without an earned run in one of his 14 appearances this season.
- This season, the 25-year-old ranks 51st in ERA (4.40), 60th in WHIP (1.467), and 40th in K/9 (8.4) among qualifying pitchers.
Johan Oviedo vs. Cubs
- He meets a Cubs offense that ranks 15th in the league with 326 total runs scored while batting .247 as a squad. His opponent has a collective .395 slugging percentage (21st in MLB play) and has hit a total of 79 home runs (18th in the league).
- Oviedo has an 8.31 ERA and a 2.077 WHIP against the Cubs this season in 4 1/3 innings pitched, allowing a .381 batting average over one appearance.
