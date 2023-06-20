On Tuesday, June 20, Nico Hoerner's Chicago Cubs (34-38) visit Bryan Reynolds' Pittsburgh Pirates (34-37) at PNC Park. The first pitch will be thrown at 7:05 PM ET.

The Pirates are +110 moneyline underdogs for this matchup with the Cubs (-130). The game's over/under has been listed at 8 runs.

Cubs vs. Pirates Time and TV Channel

Date: Tuesday, June 20, 2023

Tuesday, June 20, 2023 Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Venue: PNC Park

PNC Park Probable Pitchers: Marcus Stroman - CHC (8-4, 2.45 ERA) vs Johan Oviedo - PIT (3-6, 4.40 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Cubs vs. Pirates Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted on multiple sportsbooks.

Looking to bet on the Cubs versus Pirates game but don't know where to start? Consider some of the most common betting types, such as the moneyline, run line, and total. A moneyline bet, such as the Cubs (-130) in this matchup, means that you think the Cubs will win, simple as that! And if they do, and you bet $10, you'd get $17.69 back.

There are tons of other ways to bet, including on player props (will Nico Hoerner hit a home run?), parlays (combining picks from multiple games to multiply your winnings) and more. Check out the BetMGM website and app for more details on the multitude of ways you can play.

Ready to place your bet? Click here and enter bonus code "GNPLAY" to claim your BetMGM promo today.

Read More About This Game

Cubs vs. Pirates Betting Trends and Insights

The Cubs have won 19, or 55.9%, of the 34 games they've played as favorites this season.

The Cubs have a record of 11-8 when they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -130 or shorter (57.9% winning percentage).

The implied probability of a win from Chicago, based on the moneyline, is 56.5%.

The Cubs played six of their last 10 games as a moneyline favorite, and won all of them.

In its last 10 outings, Chicago and its opponents combined to go over the run total six times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Pirates have been chosen as underdogs in 52 games this year and have walked away with the win 22 times (42.3%) in those games.

This season, the Pirates have come away with a win 17 times in 34 chances when named as an underdog of at least +110 or longer on the moneyline.

In seven games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Pirates have a record of 0-7.

Pittsburgh and its opponents have combined to hit the over five times in the last 10 games with a total.

Cubs vs. Pirates Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Seiya Suzuki 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+625) 0.5 (+145) Nico Hoerner 1.5 (+160) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+1000) 0.5 (+185) Dansby Swanson 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+165) Nick Madrigal 0.5 (-208) 0.5 (-208) - 0.5 (+280) Yan Gomes 0.5 (-182) 0.5 (-182) 0.5 (+800) 0.5 (+210)

Check out all the player prop markets available for this game, including betting on players to get a hit, go deep, or pick up a bunch of strikeouts. Head to BetMGM for the latest odds available for the , and place your bets. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Cubs Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +12500 23rd 4th Win NL Central +450 - 3rd

Think the Cubs can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Chicago and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.