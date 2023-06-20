Nico Hoerner and the Chicago Cubs meet Carlos Santana and the Pittsburgh Pirates on Tuesday at 7:05 PM ET.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this game and make sure you don't miss any of the action all year long!

Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Cubs vs. Pirates Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Tuesday, June 20, 2023

Tuesday, June 20, 2023 Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV Channel: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Venue: PNC Park

PNC Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Read More About This Game

Cubs Batting & Pitching Performance

The Cubs rank 18th in MLB action with 79 home runs. They average 1.1 per game.

Chicago is 21st in baseball, slugging .395.

The Cubs' .247 batting average ranks 16th in MLB.

Chicago ranks 15th in runs scored with 326 (4.5 per game).

The Cubs rank 10th in baseball with an on-base percentage of .329.

The Cubs strike out 9.3 times per game to rank 24th in the majors.

The 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by Chicago's pitching staff ranks 22nd in the majors.

Chicago has a 4.04 team ERA that ranks 11th across all MLB pitching staffs.

The Cubs average MLB's 12th-ranked WHIP (1.276).

Cubs Probable Starting Pitcher

Marcus Stroman (8-4 with a 2.45 ERA and 78 strikeouts in 91 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Cubs, his 16th of the season.

The right-hander's most recent appearance was on Friday against the Pittsburgh Pirates, when he tossed six innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up four hits.

Stroman is looking to prolong a sixth-game quality start streak in this matchup.

Stroman is looking for his seventh straight outing lasting five or more innings. He averages 6.1 frames per appearance on the mound.

He has held his opponents without an earned run in five of his 15 appearances this season.

Cubs Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Cubs Starter Opponent Starter 6/15/2023 Pirates W 7-2 Home Marcus Stroman Johan Oviedo 6/16/2023 Orioles W 10-3 Home Kyle Hendricks Cole Irvin 6/17/2023 Orioles W 3-2 Home Justin Steele Kyle Gibson 6/18/2023 Orioles L 6-3 Home Jameson Taillon Dean Kremer 6/19/2023 Pirates W 8-0 Away Drew Smyly Osvaldo Bido 6/20/2023 Pirates - Away Marcus Stroman Johan Oviedo 6/21/2023 Pirates - Away Kyle Hendricks Rich Hill 6/24/2023 Cardinals - Away Justin Steele Adam Wainwright 6/25/2023 Cardinals - Away Jameson Taillon Matthew Liberatore 6/27/2023 Phillies - Home Drew Smyly Aaron Nola 6/28/2023 Phillies - Home Marcus Stroman Taijuan Walker

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.