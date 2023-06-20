Christopher Morel and the Chicago Cubs will try to defeat Bryan Reynolds and the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park on Tuesday at 7:05 PM ET.

The Cubs are favored in this one, at -135, while the underdog Pirates have +110 odds to win. The over/under for the game has been set at 8 runs.

Cubs vs. Pirates Odds & Info

Date: Tuesday, June 20, 2023

Tuesday, June 20, 2023 Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Venue: PNC Park

PNC Park Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Cubs -135 +110 8 -110 -110 - - -

Cubs Recent Betting Performance

In six games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Cubs have a perfect record of 6-0.

In their last 10 games with a total, the Cubs and their opponents have failed to hit the over four times.

Sportsbooks have not set a spread for any of the Cubs' last 10 games.

Cubs Betting Records & Stats

The Cubs have won 19 of the 34 games they were listed as the moneyline favorite this season (55.9%).

When playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -135 or shorter, Chicago has a 10-7 record (winning 58.8% of its games).

Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Cubs have an implied win probability of 57.4%.

Chicago has had an over/under set by oddsmakers 72 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 36 of those games (36-35-1).

The Cubs are 5-6-0 ATS this season.

Cubs Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 20-17 14-21 14-19 20-19 22-29 12-9

