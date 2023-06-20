Cody Bellinger -- .128 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Chicago Cubs against the Pittsburgh Pirates, with Johan Oviedo on the mound, on June 20 at 7:05 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-5) against the Pirates.

Cody Bellinger Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

Game Day: Tuesday, June 20, 2023

Tuesday, June 20, 2023 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Stadium: PNC Park

PNC Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Pirates Starter: Johan Oviedo

Johan Oviedo TV Channel: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Discover More About This Game

Cody Bellinger At The Plate

Bellinger is hitting .258 with 10 doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 15 walks.

Bellinger has reached base via a hit in 28 games this year (of 41 played), and had multiple hits in nine of those games.

He has hit a long ball in 17.1% of his games in 2023, and 3.9% of his trips to the plate.

Bellinger has an RBI in 17 of 41 games this season, with multiple RBI in three of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

In 61.0% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had six games with multiple runs (14.6%).

Cody Bellinger Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 22 GP 19 .222 AVG .295 .304 OBP .345 .420 SLG .513 10 XBH 8 3 HR 4 10 RBI 11 18/8 K/BB 19/7 5 SB 4

Pirates Pitching Rankings