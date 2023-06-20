Clint Frazier Player Prop Bets: White Sox vs. Rangers - June 20
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 7:39 AM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
After hitting .179 with four walks and two RBI in his past 10 games, Clint Frazier and the Chicago White Sox take on the Texas Rangers (who will start Nathan Eovaldi) at 8:10 PM ET on Tuesday.
In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Rangers.
Clint Frazier Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers
- Game Day: Tuesday, June 20, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
- Rangers Starter: Nathan Eovaldi
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -120)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +310)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)
Clint Frazier At The Plate
- Frazier is batting .204 with a triple and eight walks.
- In eight of 17 games this season (47.1%), Frazier has reached via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.
- He has not homered in his 17 games this year.
- Frazier has driven in a run twice this season, but just one in each of those games.
- He has scored at least once five times this year (29.4%), including one multi-run game.
Clint Frazier Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|6
|GP
|11
|.235
|AVG
|.188
|.316
|OBP
|.316
|.235
|SLG
|.250
|0
|XBH
|1
|0
|HR
|0
|1
|RBI
|1
|5/2
|K/BB
|13/6
|1
|SB
|2
Rangers Pitching Rankings
- The Rangers pitching staff ranks 22nd in MLB with a collective 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Rangers have the fifth-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.78).
- Rangers pitchers combine to surrender 73 home runs (one per game), the sixth-fewest in baseball.
- Eovaldi looks for his 10th win when he makes the start for the Rangers, his 15th of the season. He is 9-3 with a 2.59 ERA and 92 strikeouts in 93 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last outing on Friday against the Los Angeles Angels, the right-hander tossed seven innings, giving up three earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- This season, the 33-year-old ranks fifth in ERA (2.59), third in WHIP (.982), and 33rd in K/9 (8.8) among qualifying pitchers.
