The Detroit Tigers, including Zack Short (.286 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including no homers), take on starting pitcher Jordan Lyles and the Kansas City Royals at Comerica Park, Monday at 6:40 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-1) against the Twins.

Zack Short Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

Game Day: Monday, June 19, 2023

Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Comerica Park

Royals Starter: Jordan Lyles

Jordan Lyles TV Channel: BSDET

BSDET Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Zack Short At The Plate

Short is hitting .263 with three doubles, three home runs and eight walks.

Short has recorded a hit in 16 of 32 games this year (50.0%), including three multi-hit games (9.4%).

In three games this season, he has hit a home run (9.4%, and 3.5% of his trips to the dish).

Short has had an RBI in nine games this year (28.1%), including five multi-RBI outings (15.6%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored at least once six times this year (18.8%), including one multi-run game.

Zack Short Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 19 GP 13 .271 AVG .250 .308 OBP .364 .417 SLG .429 3 XBH 3 2 HR 1 10 RBI 5 10/3 K/BB 10/5 1 SB 0

Royals Pitching Rankings