Zach McKinstry Player Prop Bets: Tigers vs. Royals - June 19
Published: Jun. 19, 2023 at 7:29 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
The Detroit Tigers and Zach McKinstry (.250 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), take on starting pitcher Jordan Lyles and the Kansas City Royals at Comerica Park, Monday at 6:40 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-5) against the Twins.
Zach McKinstry Game Info & Props vs. the Royals
- Game Day: Monday, June 19, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Royals Starter: Jordan Lyles
- TV Channel: BSDET
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -128)
Looking to place a prop bet on Zach McKinstry? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
Zach McKinstry At The Plate
- McKinstry has seven doubles, a triple, five home runs and 25 walks while hitting .246.
- McKinstry has picked up a hit in 38 of 63 games this season, with multiple hits eight times.
- He has gone deep in 7.9% of his games in 2023 (five of 63), and 2.3% of his trips to the plate.
- McKinstry has driven in a run in 11 games this year (17.5%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- In 26 games this season (41.3%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Zach McKinstry Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|30
|GP
|33
|.273
|AVG
|.223
|.375
|OBP
|.302
|.432
|SLG
|.320
|8
|XBH
|5
|3
|HR
|2
|7
|RBI
|6
|17/14
|K/BB
|25/11
|6
|SB
|4
Royals Pitching Rankings
- The Royals pitching staff is 19th in the league with a collective 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Royals have a 5.15 team ERA that ranks 28th across all league pitching staffs.
- Royals pitchers combine to give up 85 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 19th in baseball).
- The Royals will send Lyles (0-11) to the mound to make his 15th start of the season. He is 0-11 with a 6.78 ERA and 59 strikeouts in 79 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Wednesday against the Cincinnati Reds, the right-hander tossed six innings, allowing five earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 32-year-old's 6.78 ERA ranks 65th, 1.280 WHIP ranks 44th, and 6.7 K/9 ranks 59th.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.