Yan Gomes Player Prop Bets: Cubs vs. Pirates - June 19
Published: Jun. 19, 2023 at 7:24 AM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
On Monday, Yan Gomes (on the back of going 1-for-3 with a double) and the Chicago Cubs face the Pittsburgh Pirates, whose starting pitcher will be Osvaldo Bido. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Orioles.
Yan Gomes Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates
- Game Day: Monday, June 19, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: PNC Park
- Pirates Starter: Osvaldo Bido
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Yan Gomes At The Plate
- Gomes is hitting .271 with three doubles, seven home runs and six walks.
- Gomes has picked up a hit in 61.9% of his 42 games this season, with multiple hits in 19.0% of them.
- He has gone deep in 14.3% of his games this year, and 4.7% of his chances at the plate.
- In 18 games this year (42.9%), Gomes has picked up an RBI, and in four of those games (9.5%) he had more than one. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- In 40.5% of his games this season (17 of 42), he has scored, and in three of those games (7.1%) he has scored more than once.
Yan Gomes Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|20
|GP
|22
|.309
|AVG
|.236
|.342
|OBP
|.260
|.515
|SLG
|.375
|6
|XBH
|4
|4
|HR
|3
|13
|RBI
|10
|14/4
|K/BB
|16/2
|0
|SB
|1
Pirates Pitching Rankings
- The Pirates pitching staff ranks 12th in the league with a collective 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Pirates have a 4.36 team ERA that ranks 18th among all league pitching staffs.
- Pirates pitchers combine to give up 70 home runs (one per game), the second-fewest in the league.
- Bido (0-0) takes the mound for the Pirates to make his second start of the season.
- His last appearance came on Thursday against the Chicago Cubs, when the right-hander went four innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up four hits.
