The Texas Rangers (44-27) and the Chicago White Sox (31-42) will go head to head in the series opener on Monday, June 19 at Guaranteed Rate Field, with Andrew Heaney getting the ball for the Rangers and Tanner Banks taking the hill for the White Sox. The first pitch will be thrown at 8:10 PM ET.

The Rangers are -135 moneyline favorites for this matchup with the White Sox (+115). A 9.5-run over/under is set for the game.

White Sox vs. Rangers Time and TV Channel

Date: Monday, June 19, 2023

Monday, June 19, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Guaranteed Rate Field

Guaranteed Rate Field Probable Pitchers: Heaney - TEX (4-4, 4.05 ERA) vs Banks - CHW (0-1, 3.86 ERA)

White Sox vs. Rangers Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed at individual sportsbooks.

Discover More About This Game

White Sox vs. Rangers Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Rangers have been favored 41 times and won 27, or 65.9%, of those games.

When they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -135 or shorter, the Rangers have a 22-10 record (winning 68.8% of their games).

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 57.4% chance of a victory for Texas.

The Rangers played as the moneyline favorite in six of their last 10 games, and they finished 3-3 in those matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups, Texas and its opponents combined to go over the run total five times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The White Sox have been chosen as underdogs in 42 games this year and have walked away with the win 13 times (31%) in those games.

The White Sox have a win-loss record of 7-17 when favored by +115 or worse by oddsmakers this year.

The White Sox have played as underdogs in seven of their past 10 games and won two of those contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, Chicago and its opponents are 2-6-2 in the last 10 games with a total.

White Sox vs. Rangers Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Eloy Jiménez 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+325) 0.5 (+135) Andrew Vaughn 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+165) Luis Robert 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+300) 0.5 (+145) Andrew Benintendi 0.5 (-208) 0.5 (-208) 0.5 (+800) 0.5 (+240) Elvis Andrus 0.5 (-139) 0.5 (-139) 0.5 (+675) 0.5 (+250)

White Sox Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +20000 25th 3rd

