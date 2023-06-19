Monday's game that pits the Texas Rangers (44-27) versus the Chicago White Sox (31-42) at Guaranteed Rate Field is expected to be a tight matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 5-4 in favor of the Rangers. Game time is at 8:10 PM ET on June 19.

The Rangers will give the nod to Andrew Heaney (4-4) versus the White Sox and Tanner Banks (0-1).

White Sox vs. Rangers Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, June 19, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET

Where: Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois

Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CHI

White Sox vs. Rangers Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Rangers 5, White Sox 4.

Total Prediction for White Sox vs. Rangers

Total Prediction: Under 9.5 runs

White Sox Performance Insights

In seven games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the White Sox have a record of 2-5.

In its previous 10 games with a total, Chicago and its opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on two occasions.

Oddsmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the White Sox's past 10 games.

The White Sox have been chosen as underdogs in 42 games this year and have walked away with the win 13 times (31%) in those games.

Chicago has a win-loss record of 9-20 when favored by +110 or worse by sportsbooks this year.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the White Sox have a 47.6% chance of pulling out a win.

Chicago scores the 23rd-most runs in baseball (299 total, 4.1 per game).

White Sox pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.52 ERA this year, which ranks 22nd in MLB.

White Sox Schedule