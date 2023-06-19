The Kansas City Royals (19-52) visit the Detroit Tigers (30-40) in AL Central play, at 6:40 PM ET on Monday.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Tigers will send Reese Olson (0-2) to the mound, while Jordan Lyles (0-11) will get the nod for the Royals.

Tigers vs. Royals Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Monday, June 19, 2023

Monday, June 19, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV: BSDET

BSDET Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Venue: Comerica Park

Comerica Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Olson - DET (0-2, 6.08 ERA) vs Lyles - KC (0-11, 6.78 ERA)

Explore More About This Game

Tigers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Reese Olson

Olson will get the start for the Tigers, his third of the season.

The right-hander last pitched on Wednesday against the Atlanta Braves, throwing 3 1/3 innings and giving up six earned runs.

He has pitched to a 6.08 ERA this season with 7.4 strikeouts per nine innings compared to 2.7 walks per nine across three games.

Royals Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Jordan Lyles

Lyles makes the start for the Royals, his 15th of the season. He is 0-11 with a 6.78 ERA and 59 strikeouts in 79 2/3 innings pitched.

His most recent time out came on Wednesday against the Cincinnati Reds, when the right-hander threw six innings, surrendering five earned runs while allowing five hits.

The 32-year-old has an ERA of 6.78, with 6.7 strikeouts per nine innings in 14 games this season. Opponents are hitting .240 against him.

Lyles is looking to pick up his second quality start of the season.

Lyles will try to go five or more innings for his sixth straight appearance. He's averaging 5.7 innings per outing.

So far during the 2023 campaign he has surrendered at least one earned run in all of his outings.

Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 32-year-old's 6.78 ERA ranks 65th, 1.280 WHIP ranks 44th, and 6.7 K/9 ranks 59th.

