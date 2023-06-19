Andy Ibanez and the Detroit Tigers will take on Bobby Witt Jr. and the Kansas City Royals at Comerica Park in the first of a three-game series, Monday at 6:40 PM ET.

Tigers vs. Royals Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Monday, June 19, 2023

Monday, June 19, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV Channel: BSDET

BSDET Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Venue: Comerica Park

Explore More About This Game

Tigers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Tigers average 0.9 home runs per game to rank 25th in MLB action with 65 total home runs.

Detroit has the second-lowest slugging percentage in MLB (.365).

The Tigers are 25th in MLB with a .229 batting average.

Detroit scores the second-fewest runs in baseball (262 total, 3.7 per game).

The Tigers' .302 on-base percentage is the fourth-worst in baseball.

The Tigers' nine strikeouts per game rank 17th in MLB.

The pitching staff for Detroit has a collective 8.2 K/9, the fifth-worst in the majors.

Detroit's 4.53 team ERA ranks 23rd across all MLB pitching staffs.

The Tigers have the eighth-lowest WHIP in baseball (1.248).

Tigers Probable Starting Pitcher

Reese Olson (0-2) starts for the Tigers, his third this season.

In his last appearance on Wednesday, the righty threw 3 1/3 innings against the Atlanta Braves, allowing six earned runs while surrendering five hits.

Tigers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Tigers Starter Opponent Starter 6/14/2023 Braves L 6-5 Home Michael Lorenzen Dylan Dodd 6/15/2023 Twins W 8-4 Away Matthew Boyd Sonny Gray 6/16/2023 Twins W 7-1 Away Will Vest Joe Ryan 6/17/2023 Twins L 2-0 Away Joey Wentz José De León 6/18/2023 Twins W 6-4 Away Will Vest Louie Varland 6/19/2023 Royals - Home Reese Olson Jordan Lyles 6/20/2023 Royals - Home Michael Lorenzen Daniel Lynch 6/21/2023 Royals - Home Matthew Boyd Brady Singer 6/23/2023 Twins - Home Joey Wentz Louie Varland 6/24/2023 Twins - Home - Pablo Lopez 6/25/2023 Twins - Home Reese Olson Bailey Ober

