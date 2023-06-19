How to Watch the Tigers vs. Royals Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for June 19
Andy Ibanez and the Detroit Tigers will take on Bobby Witt Jr. and the Kansas City Royals at Comerica Park in the first of a three-game series, Monday at 6:40 PM ET.
Tigers vs. Royals Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Monday, June 19, 2023
- Time: 6:40 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSDET
- Location: Detroit, Michigan
- Venue: Comerica Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Tigers Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Tigers average 0.9 home runs per game to rank 25th in MLB action with 65 total home runs.
- Detroit has the second-lowest slugging percentage in MLB (.365).
- The Tigers are 25th in MLB with a .229 batting average.
- Detroit scores the second-fewest runs in baseball (262 total, 3.7 per game).
- The Tigers' .302 on-base percentage is the fourth-worst in baseball.
- The Tigers' nine strikeouts per game rank 17th in MLB.
- The pitching staff for Detroit has a collective 8.2 K/9, the fifth-worst in the majors.
- Detroit's 4.53 team ERA ranks 23rd across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Tigers have the eighth-lowest WHIP in baseball (1.248).
Tigers Probable Starting Pitcher
- Reese Olson (0-2) starts for the Tigers, his third this season.
- In his last appearance on Wednesday, the righty threw 3 1/3 innings against the Atlanta Braves, allowing six earned runs while surrendering five hits.
Tigers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Tigers Starter
|Opponent Starter
|6/14/2023
|Braves
|L 6-5
|Home
|Michael Lorenzen
|Dylan Dodd
|6/15/2023
|Twins
|W 8-4
|Away
|Matthew Boyd
|Sonny Gray
|6/16/2023
|Twins
|W 7-1
|Away
|Will Vest
|Joe Ryan
|6/17/2023
|Twins
|L 2-0
|Away
|Joey Wentz
|José De León
|6/18/2023
|Twins
|W 6-4
|Away
|Will Vest
|Louie Varland
|6/19/2023
|Royals
|-
|Home
|Reese Olson
|Jordan Lyles
|6/20/2023
|Royals
|-
|Home
|Michael Lorenzen
|Daniel Lynch
|6/21/2023
|Royals
|-
|Home
|Matthew Boyd
|Brady Singer
|6/23/2023
|Twins
|-
|Home
|Joey Wentz
|Louie Varland
|6/24/2023
|Twins
|-
|Home
|-
|Pablo Lopez
|6/25/2023
|Twins
|-
|Home
|Reese Olson
|Bailey Ober
