Monday's game between the Detroit Tigers (30-40) and Kansas City Royals (19-52) squaring off at Comerica Park has a projected final score of 6-5 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of the Tigers, so it should be a tight matchup. The game will start at 6:40 PM ET on June 19.

The Tigers will give the nod to Reese Olson (0-2, 6.08 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 1 on the season, and the Royals will turn to Jordan Lyles (0-11, 6.78 ERA).

Tigers vs. Royals Game Info & Odds

  • When: Monday, June 19, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET
  • Where: Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan
  • How to Watch on TV: BSDET
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Tigers vs. Royals Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is Tigers 6, Royals 5.

Total Prediction for Tigers vs. Royals

  • Total Prediction: Over 9 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Read More About This Game

Tigers Performance Insights

  • Sportsbooks have not installed the Tigers as the favorite in any of their last 10 games.
  • In its last 10 games with a total, Detroit and its opponents have failed to hit the over twice.
  • The Tigers have one win against the spread in their last two chances.
  • The Tigers have been favorites in five games this season and won three (60%) of those contests.
  • Detroit has played as favorites of -150 or more twice this season and lost both games.
  • The implied probability of a win from the Tigers, based on the moneyline, is 60%.
  • Detroit is among the lowest-scoring teams in the majors, ranking 29th with just 262 total runs (3.7 per game) this season.
  • The Tigers have the 23rd-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.53).

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Tigers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Pitching Matchup
June 14 Braves L 6-5 Michael Lorenzen vs Dylan Dodd
June 15 @ Twins W 8-4 Matthew Boyd vs Sonny Gray
June 16 @ Twins W 7-1 Will Vest vs Joe Ryan
June 17 @ Twins L 2-0 Joey Wentz vs José De León
June 18 @ Twins W 6-4 Will Vest vs Louie Varland
June 19 Royals - Reese Olson vs Jordan Lyles
June 20 Royals - Michael Lorenzen vs Daniel Lynch
June 21 Royals - Matthew Boyd vs Brady Singer
June 23 Twins - Joey Wentz vs Louie Varland
June 24 Twins - TBA vs Pablo Lopez
June 25 Twins - Reese Olson vs Bailey Ober

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.