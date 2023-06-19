The Detroit Tigers, including Spencer Torkelson (.391 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 73 points above season-long percentage), battle starter Jordan Lyles and the Kansas City Royals at Comerica Park, Monday at 6:40 PM ET.

He hit a home run while going 1-for-5 in his most recent game against the Twins.

Spencer Torkelson Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

Game Day: Monday, June 19, 2023

Monday, June 19, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Comerica Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Royals Starter: Jordan Lyles

Jordan Lyles TV Channel: BSDET

BSDET Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -118)

Explore More About This Game

Spencer Torkelson At The Plate

Torkelson is hitting .235 with 17 doubles, eight home runs and 30 walks.

Torkelson has picked up a hit in 41 of 69 games this year, with multiple hits 17 times.

Looking at the 69 games he has played this season, he's hit a long ball in eight of them (11.6%), and in 2.7% of his trips to the plate.

In 25 games this year (36.2%), Torkelson has picked up an RBI, and in seven of those games (10.1%) he had two or more. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 27 of 69 games this season, and more than once 4 times.

Spencer Torkelson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 32 GP 37 .248 AVG .224 .365 OBP .277 .398 SLG .388 11 XBH 14 3 HR 5 14 RBI 20 29/19 K/BB 39/11 1 SB 1

Royals Pitching Rankings