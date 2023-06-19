After going 0-for-4 in his most recent game, Nico Hoerner and the Chicago Cubs take on the Pittsburgh Pirates (who will hand the ball to Osvaldo Bido) at 7:05 PM ET on Monday.

He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Orioles.

Nico Hoerner Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

Game Day: Monday, June 19, 2023

Monday, June 19, 2023 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Stadium: PNC Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Pirates Starter: Osvaldo Bido

Osvaldo Bido TV Channel: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +125)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +125) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -128)

Nico Hoerner At The Plate

Hoerner has an OPS of .714, fueled by an OBP of .336 and a team-best slugging percentage of .379 this season.

Among qualified batters in baseball, his batting average ranks 32nd, his on-base percentage ranks 72nd, and he is 127th in the league in slugging.

In 74.6% of his games this year (47 of 63), Hoerner has picked up at least one hit, and in 22 of those games (34.9%) he recorded more than one.

He has hit a long ball in 6.3% of his games this season, and 1.4% of his plate appearances.

Hoerner has picked up an RBI in 19 games this season (30.2%), with two or more RBI in nine of those contests (14.3%).

He has scored in 42.9% of his games this year, with two or more runs scored in 12.7%.

Nico Hoerner Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 35 GP 28 .295 AVG .270 .340 OBP .331 .423 SLG .322 10 XBH 6 4 HR 0 22 RBI 11 14/9 K/BB 17/10 10 SB 5

Pirates Pitching Rankings