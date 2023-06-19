On Monday, Luis Robert (hitting .200 in his past 10 games) and the Chicago White Sox play the Texas Rangers, whose starting pitcher will be Andrew Heaney. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Mariners.

Luis Robert Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

Game Day: Monday, June 19, 2023

Monday, June 19, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field

Guaranteed Rate Field

Andrew Heaney

NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +300)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +300) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -110)

Discover More About This Game

Luis Robert At The Plate

Robert leads Chicago with 69 hits and a team-best slugging percentage of .522.

Among the qualifying hitters, he ranks 82nd in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 115th and he is 11th in slugging.

Robert has gotten a hit in 44 of 70 games this season (62.9%), including 20 multi-hit games (28.6%).

He has gone deep in 22.9% of his games in 2023 (16 of 70), and 5.8% of his trips to the plate.

Robert has driven in a run in 24 games this year (34.3%), including nine games with more than one RBI (12.9%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 31 of 70 games this season, and more than once 12 times.

Luis Robert Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 33 GP 36 .254 AVG .260 .311 OBP .312 .541 SLG .507 19 XBH 18 8 HR 9 16 RBI 21 38/8 K/BB 51/7 1 SB 3

Rangers Pitching Rankings