Luis Robert Player Prop Bets: White Sox vs. Rangers - June 19
Published: Jun. 19, 2023 at 3:34 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Monday, Luis Robert (hitting .200 in his past 10 games) and the Chicago White Sox play the Texas Rangers, whose starting pitcher will be Andrew Heaney. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Mariners.
Luis Robert Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers
- Game Day: Monday, June 19, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
- Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
- Rangers Starter: Andrew Heaney
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +300)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -110)
Discover More About This Game
Luis Robert At The Plate
- Robert leads Chicago with 69 hits and a team-best slugging percentage of .522.
- Among the qualifying hitters, he ranks 82nd in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 115th and he is 11th in slugging.
- Robert has gotten a hit in 44 of 70 games this season (62.9%), including 20 multi-hit games (28.6%).
- He has gone deep in 22.9% of his games in 2023 (16 of 70), and 5.8% of his trips to the plate.
- Robert has driven in a run in 24 games this year (34.3%), including nine games with more than one RBI (12.9%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 31 of 70 games this season, and more than once 12 times.
Luis Robert Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|33
|GP
|36
|.254
|AVG
|.260
|.311
|OBP
|.312
|.541
|SLG
|.507
|19
|XBH
|18
|8
|HR
|9
|16
|RBI
|21
|38/8
|K/BB
|51/7
|1
|SB
|3
Rangers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Rangers has a collective 8.4 K/9, which ranks 22nd in MLB.
- The Rangers' 3.81 team ERA ranks seventh among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Rangers pitchers combine to give up the fourth-fewest home runs in baseball (71 total, one per game).
- Heaney (4-4) takes the mound for the Rangers in his 14th start of the season. He's put together a 4.05 ERA in 66 2/3 innings pitched, with 70 strikeouts.
- In his last time out on Thursday, the left-hander threw 3 2/3 innings against the Los Angeles Angels, allowing one earned run while surrendering five hits.
- In 13 games this season, the 32-year-old has put up an ERA of 4.05, with 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .229 against him.
