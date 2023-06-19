Jake Burger Player Prop Bets: White Sox vs. Rangers - June 19
Published: Jun. 19, 2023 at 3:34 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Chicago White Sox, including Jake Burger (.167 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 121 points below season-long percentage), battle starter Andrew Heaney and the Texas Rangers at Guaranteed Rate Field, Monday at 8:10 PM ET.
In his previous appearance, he went 1-for-3 against the Mariners.
Jake Burger Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers
- Game Day: Monday, June 19, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
- Rangers Starter: Andrew Heaney
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +280)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Explore More About This Game
Jake Burger At The Plate
- Burger is hitting .239 with nine doubles, a triple, 16 home runs and nine walks.
- Burger has gotten at least one hit in 51.9% of his games this season (28 of 54), with multiple hits 12 times (22.2%).
- He has hit a long ball in 15 games this year (27.8%), homering in 8.4% of his plate appearances.
- Burger has picked up an RBI in 19 games this season (35.2%), with more than one RBI in 11 of those games (20.4%).
- He has scored at least once 24 times this year (44.4%), including three games with multiple runs (5.6%).
Jake Burger Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|29
|GP
|24
|.311
|AVG
|.163
|.357
|OBP
|.215
|.756
|SLG
|.384
|17
|XBH
|9
|11
|HR
|5
|27
|RBI
|9
|26/6
|K/BB
|38/3
|0
|SB
|1
Rangers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Rangers has a collective 8.4 K/9, which ranks 22nd in MLB.
- The Rangers have a 3.81 team ERA that ranks seventh across all league pitching staffs.
- Rangers pitchers combine to give up the fourth-fewest home runs in baseball (71 total, one per game).
- Heaney gets the start for the Rangers, his 14th of the season. He is 4-4 with a 4.05 ERA and 70 strikeouts through 66 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Thursday, the left-hander went 3 2/3 innings against the Los Angeles Angels, giving up one earned run while surrendering five hits.
- The 32-year-old has put up an ERA of 4.05, with 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings, in 13 games this season. Opponents have a .229 batting average against him.
