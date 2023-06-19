Ian Happ Player Prop Bets: Cubs vs. Pirates - June 19
Published: Jun. 19, 2023 at 7:27 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
The Chicago Cubs, including Ian Happ (hitting .229 in his past 10 games, with a double, a triple, a home run, four walks and 10 RBI), battle starter Osvaldo Bido and the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park, Monday at 7:05 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Orioles.
Ian Happ Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates
- Game Day: Monday, June 19, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: PNC Park
- Pirates Starter: Osvaldo Bido
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +120)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Discover More About This Game
Ian Happ At The Plate
- Happ leads Chicago in OBP (.387) this season, fueled by 65 hits.
- Among the qualified hitters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 69th, his on-base percentage ranks 11th, and he is 110th in the league in slugging.
- Happ has picked up a hit in 62.9% of his 70 games this year, with at least two hits in 22.9% of them.
- In 7.1% of his games this season, he has hit a home run, and 1.7% of his trips to the plate.
- Happ has picked up an RBI in 27.1% of his games this year, with two or more RBI in 12.9% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in four contests.
- He has scored at least once 20 times this season (28.6%), including five games with multiple runs (7.1%).
Ian Happ Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|36
|GP
|34
|.254
|AVG
|.273
|.379
|OBP
|.396
|.397
|SLG
|.397
|11
|XBH
|11
|3
|HR
|2
|22
|RBI
|11
|41/25
|K/BB
|33/24
|3
|SB
|2
Pirates Pitching Rankings
- The 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Pirates pitching staff ranks 12th in MLB.
- The Pirates' 4.36 team ERA ranks 18th among all league pitching staffs.
- The Pirates allow the second-fewest home runs in baseball (70 total, one per game).
- The Pirates will look to Bido (0-0) in his second start of the season.
- His last appearance was on Thursday against the Chicago Cubs, when the right-hander tossed four innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up four hits.
