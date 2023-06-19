Dansby Swanson, with a slugging percentage of .325 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Chicago Cubs against the Pittsburgh Pirates, with Osvaldo Bido on the hill, June 19 at 7:05 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Orioles.

Dansby Swanson Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

Game Day: Monday, June 19, 2023

Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Stadium: PNC Park

Pirates Starter: Osvaldo Bido

Osvaldo Bido TV Channel: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Dansby Swanson At The Plate

Swanson has 13 doubles, two triples, seven home runs and 36 walks while batting .264.

Among the qualified batters in MLB, his batting average ranks 65th, his on-base percentage ranks 45th, and he is 105th in the league in slugging.

Swanson is batting .350 with one homer during his last outings and is riding a seven-game hitting streak.

Swanson has reached base via a hit in 43 games this year (of 70 played), and had multiple hits in 19 of those games.

In seven games this season, he has homered (10.0%, and 2.3% of his trips to the plate).

In 30.0% of his games this year, Swanson has notched at least one RBI. In eight of those games (11.4%) he recorded two or more RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 35.7% of his games this season (25 of 70), with two or more runs seven times (10.0%).

Dansby Swanson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 36 GP 34 .301 AVG .223 .367 OBP .336 .448 SLG .354 12 XBH 10 4 HR 3 21 RBI 9 34/15 K/BB 38/21 1 SB 3

Pirates Pitching Rankings