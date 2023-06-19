Top Player Prop Bets for Cubs vs. Pirates on June 19, 2023
Player prop bet options for Nico Hoerner, Bryan Reynolds and others are listed when the Chicago Cubs visit the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park on Monday at 7:05 PM ET.
Cubs vs. Pirates Game Info
- When: Monday, June 19, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET
- Where: PNC Park in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
- How to Watch on TV: SportsNet PT
MLB Props Today: Chicago Cubs
Drew Smyly Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 3.5 (Over Odds: -154)
Smyly Stats
- Drew Smyly (6-4) will take the mound for the Cubs, his 15th start of the season.
- In 14 starts this season, he's earned five quality starts.
- Smyly will look to finish five or more innings for the fourth start in a row.
- He has one appearance this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 14 chances this season.
- Among qualified pitchers in the majors this campaign, the 34-year-old ranks 36th in ERA (3.82), 33rd in WHIP (1.185), and 52nd in K/9 (7.5).
Smyly Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|vs. Pirates
|Jun. 14
|6.0
|9
|5
|5
|4
|1
|at Angels
|Jun. 8
|6.0
|7
|3
|2
|4
|3
|at Padres
|Jun. 3
|5.2
|7
|3
|3
|4
|3
|vs. Reds
|May. 28
|4.2
|7
|5
|5
|2
|2
|vs. Mets
|May. 23
|5.0
|4
|2
|2
|5
|2
Nico Hoerner Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +125)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1000)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)
Hoerner Stats
- Hoerner has 11 doubles, a triple, four home runs, 19 walks and 33 RBI (75 total hits). He has stolen 15 bases.
- He's slashed .284/.336/.379 so far this year.
Hoerner Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Orioles
|Jun. 18
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Orioles
|Jun. 17
|2-for-4
|0
|0
|2
|4
|0
|vs. Orioles
|Jun. 16
|2-for-5
|1
|0
|2
|2
|0
|vs. Pirates
|Jun. 15
|2-for-4
|2
|0
|0
|2
|1
|vs. Pirates
|Jun. 14
|1-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
Dansby Swanson Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)
Swanson Stats
- Dansby Swanson has recorded 72 hits with 13 doubles, two triples, seven home runs and 36 walks. He has driven in 30 runs with four stolen bases.
- He's slashing .264/.352/.403 so far this season.
- Swanson enters this game looking to extend his seven-game hit streak. In his last 10 games he is batting .250 with a home run, three walks and four RBI.
Swanson Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Orioles
|Jun. 18
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Orioles
|Jun. 17
|1-for-2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Orioles
|Jun. 16
|1-for-5
|2
|1
|1
|4
|0
|vs. Pirates
|Jun. 15
|1-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Pirates
|Jun. 14
|3-for-4
|1
|0
|2
|3
|0
MLB Props Today: Pittsburgh Pirates
Bryan Reynolds Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165)
Reynolds Stats
- Reynolds has 71 hits with 20 doubles, three triples, eight home runs, 26 walks and 40 RBI. He's also stolen eight bases.
- He's slashing .277/.345/.473 on the season.
Reynolds Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Brewers
|Jun. 18
|1-for-4
|1
|1
|2
|4
|0
|at Brewers
|Jun. 17
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|at Brewers
|Jun. 16
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Cubs
|Jun. 15
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Cubs
|Jun. 14
|3-for-5
|3
|0
|0
|4
|0
Andrew McCutchen Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -270)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -130)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +360)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)
McCutchen Stats
- Andrew McCutchen has recorded 55 hits with seven doubles, nine home runs and 41 walks. He has driven in 24 runs with seven stolen bases.
- He has a slash line of .262/.379/.424 on the season.
McCutchen Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Brewers
|Jun. 17
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Brewers
|Jun. 16
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Cubs
|Jun. 15
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Cubs
|Jun. 14
|1-for-4
|1
|1
|1
|4
|0
|vs. Mets
|Jun. 11
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
