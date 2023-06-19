Player prop bet options for Nico Hoerner, Bryan Reynolds and others are listed when the Chicago Cubs visit the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park on Monday at 7:05 PM ET.

Cubs vs. Pirates Game Info

When: Monday, June 19, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET

Monday, June 19, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET Where: PNC Park in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

PNC Park in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania How to Watch on TV: SportsNet PT

MLB Props Today: Chicago Cubs

Drew Smyly Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 3.5 (Over Odds: -154)

Smyly Stats

Drew Smyly (6-4) will take the mound for the Cubs, his 15th start of the season.

In 14 starts this season, he's earned five quality starts.

Smyly will look to finish five or more innings for the fourth start in a row.

He has one appearance this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 14 chances this season.

Among qualified pitchers in the majors this campaign, the 34-year-old ranks 36th in ERA (3.82), 33rd in WHIP (1.185), and 52nd in K/9 (7.5).

Smyly Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Pirates Jun. 14 6.0 9 5 5 4 1 at Angels Jun. 8 6.0 7 3 2 4 3 at Padres Jun. 3 5.2 7 3 3 4 3 vs. Reds May. 28 4.2 7 5 5 2 2 vs. Mets May. 23 5.0 4 2 2 5 2

Nico Hoerner Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +125) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1000)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1000) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Hoerner Stats

Hoerner has 11 doubles, a triple, four home runs, 19 walks and 33 RBI (75 total hits). He has stolen 15 bases.

He's slashed .284/.336/.379 so far this year.

Hoerner Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Orioles Jun. 18 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Orioles Jun. 17 2-for-4 0 0 2 4 0 vs. Orioles Jun. 16 2-for-5 1 0 2 2 0 vs. Pirates Jun. 15 2-for-4 2 0 0 2 1 vs. Pirates Jun. 14 1-for-5 1 0 0 1 0

Dansby Swanson Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +185)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Swanson Stats

Dansby Swanson has recorded 72 hits with 13 doubles, two triples, seven home runs and 36 walks. He has driven in 30 runs with four stolen bases.

He's slashing .264/.352/.403 so far this season.

Swanson enters this game looking to extend his seven-game hit streak. In his last 10 games he is batting .250 with a home run, three walks and four RBI.

Swanson Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Orioles Jun. 18 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Orioles Jun. 17 1-for-2 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Orioles Jun. 16 1-for-5 2 1 1 4 0 vs. Pirates Jun. 15 1-for-5 1 0 0 1 0 vs. Pirates Jun. 14 3-for-4 1 0 2 3 0

MLB Props Today: Pittsburgh Pirates

Bryan Reynolds Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +190)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165)

Reynolds Stats

Reynolds has 71 hits with 20 doubles, three triples, eight home runs, 26 walks and 40 RBI. He's also stolen eight bases.

He's slashing .277/.345/.473 on the season.

Reynolds Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Brewers Jun. 18 1-for-4 1 1 2 4 0 at Brewers Jun. 17 1-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 at Brewers Jun. 16 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Cubs Jun. 15 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Cubs Jun. 14 3-for-5 3 0 0 4 0

Andrew McCutchen Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -270)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -270) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -130)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -130) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +360)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +360) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)

McCutchen Stats

Andrew McCutchen has recorded 55 hits with seven doubles, nine home runs and 41 walks. He has driven in 24 runs with seven stolen bases.

He has a slash line of .262/.379/.424 on the season.

McCutchen Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Brewers Jun. 17 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Brewers Jun. 16 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Cubs Jun. 15 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 0 at Cubs Jun. 14 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 0 vs. Mets Jun. 11 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 0

