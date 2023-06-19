Monday's game between the Pittsburgh Pirates (34-36) and Chicago Cubs (33-38) squaring off at PNC Park has a projected final score of 8-6 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Pirates, so it should be a competitive matchup. The game will begin at 7:05 PM ET on June 19.

The Cubs will call on Drew Smyly (6-4) versus the Pirates and Osvaldo Bido.

Cubs vs. Pirates Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, June 19, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET

PNC Park in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania How to Watch on TV: SportsNet PT

Cubs vs. Pirates Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Pirates 8, Cubs 7.

Total Prediction for Cubs vs. Pirates

Total Prediction: Over 9 runs

Discover More About This Game

Cubs Performance Insights

In five games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Cubs have a perfect record of 5-0.

When it comes to hitting the over, Chicago and its opponents are 6-4-0 in its last 10 games with a total.

Sportsbooks have not set a spread for any of the Cubs' last 10 games.

This season, the Cubs have been favored 33 times and won 18, or 54.5%, of those games.

Chicago has a record of 8-7 in games when oddsmakers favor them by at least -140 on the moneyline.

The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 58.3% chance of a victory for the Cubs.

Chicago ranks 17th in the majors with 318 total runs scored this season.

The Cubs have the 13th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.09).

Cubs Schedule