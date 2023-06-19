Cody Bellinger Player Prop Bets: Cubs vs. Pirates - June 19
Published: Jun. 19, 2023 at 7:24 AM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
On Monday, Cody Bellinger (.205 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with no homers) and the Chicago Cubs play the Pittsburgh Pirates, whose starting pitcher will be Osvaldo Bido. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Orioles.
Cody Bellinger Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates
- Game Day: Monday, June 19, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: PNC Park
- Pirates Starter: Osvaldo Bido
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Cody Bellinger At The Plate
- Bellinger has 10 doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 15 walks while hitting .260.
- Bellinger has gotten a hit in 27 of 40 games this season (67.5%), with multiple hits on nine occasions (22.5%).
- He has hit a home run in seven games this year (17.5%), leaving the park in 4% of his chances at the plate.
- Bellinger has driven home a run in 17 games this season (42.5%), including more than one RBI in 7.5% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on one occasion..
- In 25 of 40 games this year, he has scored, and six of those games included multiple runs.
Cody Bellinger Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|22
|GP
|18
|.222
|AVG
|.301
|.304
|OBP
|.354
|.420
|SLG
|.534
|10
|XBH
|8
|3
|HR
|4
|10
|RBI
|11
|18/8
|K/BB
|17/7
|5
|SB
|4
Pirates Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Pirates has a collective 8.8 K/9, which ranks 12th in the league.
- The Pirates have a 4.36 team ERA that ranks 18th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Pirates pitchers combine to surrender 70 home runs (one per game), the second-fewest in baseball.
- Bido (0-0) gets the starting nod for the Pirates, his second this season.
- In his most recent time out on Thursday, the right-hander threw four innings against the Chicago Cubs, allowing one earned run while surrendering four hits.
