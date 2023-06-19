On Monday, Cody Bellinger (.205 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with no homers) and the Chicago Cubs play the Pittsburgh Pirates, whose starting pitcher will be Osvaldo Bido. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Orioles.

Cody Bellinger Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

Game Day: Monday, June 19, 2023

Monday, June 19, 2023 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Stadium: PNC Park

Pirates Starter: Osvaldo Bido

Osvaldo Bido TV Channel: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Discover More About This Game

Cody Bellinger At The Plate

Bellinger has 10 doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 15 walks while hitting .260.

Bellinger has gotten a hit in 27 of 40 games this season (67.5%), with multiple hits on nine occasions (22.5%).

He has hit a home run in seven games this year (17.5%), leaving the park in 4% of his chances at the plate.

Bellinger has driven home a run in 17 games this season (42.5%), including more than one RBI in 7.5% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on one occasion..

In 25 of 40 games this year, he has scored, and six of those games included multiple runs.

Cody Bellinger Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 22 GP 18 .222 AVG .301 .304 OBP .354 .420 SLG .534 10 XBH 8 3 HR 4 10 RBI 11 18/8 K/BB 17/7 5 SB 4

Pirates Pitching Rankings