The Chicago White Sox, including Andrew Benintendi (.422 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 77 points above season-long percentage), take on starting pitcher Andrew Heaney and the Texas Rangers at Guaranteed Rate Field, Monday at 8:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Mariners.

Andrew Benintendi Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

Andrew Heaney TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Explore More About This Game

Andrew Benintendi At The Plate

Benintendi has 68 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .345.

Among the qualifying batters in baseball, he ranks 48th in batting average, 55th in on-base percentage, and 140th in slugging.

Benintendi enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. During his last outings, he's hitting .333 with one homer.

Benintendi has had a hit in 51 of 65 games this year (78.5%), including multiple hits 15 times (23.1%).

He has hit a home run in one of 65 games, and in 0.4% of his plate appearances.

In 23.1% of his games this year, Benintendi has tallied at least one RBI. In three of those games (4.6%) he recorded two or more RBI.

He has scored in 29 of 65 games this year, and more than once 3 times.

Andrew Benintendi Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 30 GP 35 .308 AVG .250 .390 OBP .309 .383 SLG .343 8 XBH 10 0 HR 1 8 RBI 10 20/14 K/BB 20/10 5 SB 3

