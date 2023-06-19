Andrew Benintendi Player Prop Bets: White Sox vs. Rangers - June 19
Published: Jun. 19, 2023 at 3:33 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Chicago White Sox, including Andrew Benintendi (.422 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 77 points above season-long percentage), take on starting pitcher Andrew Heaney and the Texas Rangers at Guaranteed Rate Field, Monday at 8:10 PM ET.
In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Mariners.
Andrew Benintendi Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers
- Game Day: Monday, June 19, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
- Rangers Starter: Andrew Heaney
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Explore More About This Game
Andrew Benintendi At The Plate
- Benintendi has 68 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .345.
- Among the qualifying batters in baseball, he ranks 48th in batting average, 55th in on-base percentage, and 140th in slugging.
- Benintendi enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. During his last outings, he's hitting .333 with one homer.
- Benintendi has had a hit in 51 of 65 games this year (78.5%), including multiple hits 15 times (23.1%).
- He has hit a home run in one of 65 games, and in 0.4% of his plate appearances.
- In 23.1% of his games this year, Benintendi has tallied at least one RBI. In three of those games (4.6%) he recorded two or more RBI.
- He has scored in 29 of 65 games this year, and more than once 3 times.
Andrew Benintendi Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|30
|GP
|35
|.308
|AVG
|.250
|.390
|OBP
|.309
|.383
|SLG
|.343
|8
|XBH
|10
|0
|HR
|1
|8
|RBI
|10
|20/14
|K/BB
|20/10
|5
|SB
|3
Rangers Pitching Rankings
- The Rangers pitching staff ranks 22nd in the league with a collective 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Rangers' 3.81 team ERA ranks seventh among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Rangers pitchers combine to surrender the fourth-fewest home runs in baseball (71 total, one per game).
- Heaney (4-4) gets the starting nod for the Rangers in his 14th start of the season. He's put together a 4.05 ERA in 66 2/3 innings pitched, with 70 strikeouts.
- The lefty last appeared on Thursday against the Los Angeles Angels, when he tossed 3 2/3 innings, allowing one earned run while giving up five hits.
- In 13 games this season, the 32-year-old has amassed an ERA of 4.05, with 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .229 against him.
