Zach McKinstry Player Prop Bets: Tigers vs. Twins - June 18
Published: Jun. 18, 2023 at 10:23 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Sunday, Zach McKinstry (.143 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 197 points below season-long percentage) and the Detroit Tigers play the Minnesota Twins, whose starting pitcher will be Louie Varland. First pitch is at 2:10 PM ET.
In his previous game, he reached base in his only plate appearance against the Twins.
Zach McKinstry Game Info & Props vs. the Twins
- Game Day: Sunday, June 18, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Twins Starter: Louie Varland
- TV Channel: BSN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Looking to place a prop bet on Zach McKinstry? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
|Tigers Injury Report
|Tigers vs Twins Player Props
|How to Watch Tigers vs Twins
|Tigers vs Twins Pitching Matchup
Zach McKinstry At The Plate
- McKinstry is batting .247 with seven doubles, a triple, five home runs and 25 walks.
- In 59.7% of his 62 games this season, McKinstry has picked up at least one hit. He's also had eight multi-hit games.
- He has gone deep in 8.1% of his games this season, and 2.3% of his chances at the plate.
- In 11 games this season (17.7%), McKinstry has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored in 26 of 62 games (41.9%), including multiple runs twice.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Zach McKinstry Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|30
|GP
|32
|.273
|AVG
|.224
|.375
|OBP
|.306
|.432
|SLG
|.327
|8
|XBH
|5
|3
|HR
|2
|7
|RBI
|6
|17/14
|K/BB
|25/11
|6
|SB
|4
Twins Pitching Rankings
- The Twins pitching staff is No. 1 in the league with a collective 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Twins have a 3.56 team ERA that ranks third among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Twins pitchers combine to give up 70 home runs (one per game), the second-fewest in the league.
- Varland (3-2) takes the mound for the Twins in his 10th start of the season. He's put together a 4.70 ERA in 51 2/3 innings pitched, with 50 strikeouts.
- In his most recent outing on Sunday against the Toronto Blue Jays, the right-hander went 4 2/3 innings, allowing four earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- In nine games this season, the 25-year-old has a 4.70 ERA and 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .254 to opposing hitters.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.