On Sunday, June 18 at 4:10 PM ET, Ty France and the Seattle Mariners (34-35) host Andrew Vaughn and the Chicago White Sox (31-41) in the series rubber match at T-Mobile Park.

The Mariners are listed as -150 moneyline favorites for this matchup against the White Sox (+125). A 7.5-run total is listed in this matchup.

White Sox vs. Mariners Time and TV Channel

Date: Sunday, June 18, 2023

Sunday, June 18, 2023 Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Location: Seattle, Washington

Seattle, Washington Venue: T-Mobile Park

T-Mobile Park Probable Pitchers: Bryce Miller - SEA (4-3, 4.06 ERA) vs Lance Lynn - CHW (4-7, 6.75 ERA)

White Sox vs. Mariners Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available on multiple sportsbooks.

Explore More About This Game

White Sox vs. Mariners Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Mariners have won 25 out of the 46 games, or 54.3%, in which they've been favored.

In games they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -150 or shorter, the Mariners have gone 15-10 (60%).

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Seattle has a 60% chance to win.

The Mariners were favored on the moneyline for five of their last 10 games, and they went 2-3 in those matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups (all 10 of them had set totals), Seattle and its opponents combined to hit the over five times.

The White Sox have been victorious in 13, or 31.7%, of the 41 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This season, the White Sox have been victorious three times in 13 chances when named as an underdog of at least +125 or worse on the moneyline.

In seven games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the White Sox have a record of 3-4.

In the last 10 games with a total, Chicago and its opponents have combined to hit the over three times.

White Sox vs. Mariners Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Eloy Jiménez 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+250) 0.5 (+120) Tim Anderson 1.5 (+170) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+675) 0.5 (+220) Gavin Sheets 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+333) 0.5 (+180) Andrew Vaughn 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+350) 0.5 (+175) Luis Robert 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+290) 0.5 (+135)

White Sox Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +20000 23rd 3rd

