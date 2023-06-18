Ty France and the Seattle Mariners take on Andrew Benintendi and the Chicago White Sox on Sunday at 4:10 PM ET in the final game of a three-game series.

White Sox vs. Mariners Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Sunday, June 18, 2023

Sunday, June 18, 2023 Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Location: Seattle, Washington

Seattle, Washington Venue: T-Mobile Park

White Sox Batting & Pitching Performance

The White Sox's 80 home runs rank 16th in Major League Baseball.

Fueled by 211 extra-base hits, Chicago ranks 23rd in MLB with a .389 slugging percentage this season.

The White Sox have a team batting average of .235 this season, which ranks 22nd among MLB teams.

Chicago has scored 298 runs (4.1 per game) this season, which ranks 21st in MLB.

The White Sox have an OBP of just .294 this season, which ranks last in MLB.

The White Sox rank 19th in strikeouts per game (8.7) among MLB offenses.

Chicago has a 9.5 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, first-best in baseball.

Chicago has pitched to a 4.50 ERA this season, which ranks 21st in baseball.

The White Sox have a combined WHIP of 1.362 as a pitching staff, which ranks 23rd in MLB.

White Sox Probable Starting Pitcher

Lance Lynn (4-7) will take to the mound for the White Sox and make his 15th start of the season.

The right-hander gave up four earned runs in five innings pitched on Wednesday in his last outing, a matchup with the Los Angeles Dodgers.

In 14 starts this season, he's earned four quality starts.

Lynn has pitched five or more innings in two straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He has yet to finish an appearance without an earned run allowed this season.

White Sox Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away White Sox Starter Opponent Starter 6/13/2023 Dodgers L 5-1 Away Lance Lynn Tony Gonsolin 6/14/2023 Dodgers W 8-4 Away Mike Clevinger Clayton Kershaw 6/15/2023 Dodgers L 5-4 Away Dylan Cease Michael Grove 6/16/2023 Mariners L 3-2 Away Michael Kopech Bryan Woo 6/17/2023 Mariners W 4-3 Away Lucas Giolito Logan Gilbert 6/18/2023 Mariners - Away Lance Lynn Bryce Miller 6/19/2023 Rangers - Home Mike Clevinger Andrew Heaney 6/20/2023 Rangers - Home Dylan Cease Nathan Eovaldi 6/21/2023 Rangers - Home Michael Kopech Martín Pérez 6/23/2023 Red Sox - Home Lucas Giolito Brayan Bello 6/24/2023 Red Sox - Home Lance Lynn James Paxton

