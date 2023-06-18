How to Watch the White Sox vs. Mariners Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for June 18
Ty France and the Seattle Mariners take on Andrew Benintendi and the Chicago White Sox on Sunday at 4:10 PM ET in the final game of a three-game series.
White Sox vs. Mariners Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Sunday, June 18, 2023
- Time: 4:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
- Location: Seattle, Washington
- Venue: T-Mobile Park
White Sox Batting & Pitching Performance
- The White Sox's 80 home runs rank 16th in Major League Baseball.
- Fueled by 211 extra-base hits, Chicago ranks 23rd in MLB with a .389 slugging percentage this season.
- The White Sox have a team batting average of .235 this season, which ranks 22nd among MLB teams.
- Chicago has scored 298 runs (4.1 per game) this season, which ranks 21st in MLB.
- The White Sox have an OBP of just .294 this season, which ranks last in MLB.
- The White Sox rank 19th in strikeouts per game (8.7) among MLB offenses.
- Chicago has a 9.5 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, first-best in baseball.
- Chicago has pitched to a 4.50 ERA this season, which ranks 21st in baseball.
- The White Sox have a combined WHIP of 1.362 as a pitching staff, which ranks 23rd in MLB.
White Sox Probable Starting Pitcher
- Lance Lynn (4-7) will take to the mound for the White Sox and make his 15th start of the season.
- The right-hander gave up four earned runs in five innings pitched on Wednesday in his last outing, a matchup with the Los Angeles Dodgers.
- In 14 starts this season, he's earned four quality starts.
- Lynn has pitched five or more innings in two straight games and will look to extend that streak.
- He has yet to finish an appearance without an earned run allowed this season.
White Sox Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|White Sox Starter
|Opponent Starter
|6/13/2023
|Dodgers
|L 5-1
|Away
|Lance Lynn
|Tony Gonsolin
|6/14/2023
|Dodgers
|W 8-4
|Away
|Mike Clevinger
|Clayton Kershaw
|6/15/2023
|Dodgers
|L 5-4
|Away
|Dylan Cease
|Michael Grove
|6/16/2023
|Mariners
|L 3-2
|Away
|Michael Kopech
|Bryan Woo
|6/17/2023
|Mariners
|W 4-3
|Away
|Lucas Giolito
|Logan Gilbert
|6/18/2023
|Mariners
|-
|Away
|Lance Lynn
|Bryce Miller
|6/19/2023
|Rangers
|-
|Home
|Mike Clevinger
|Andrew Heaney
|6/20/2023
|Rangers
|-
|Home
|Dylan Cease
|Nathan Eovaldi
|6/21/2023
|Rangers
|-
|Home
|Michael Kopech
|Martín Pérez
|6/23/2023
|Red Sox
|-
|Home
|Lucas Giolito
|Brayan Bello
|6/24/2023
|Red Sox
|-
|Home
|Lance Lynn
|James Paxton
