Sunday's contest between the Seattle Mariners (34-35) and Chicago White Sox (31-41) squaring off at T-Mobile Park has a projected final score of 5-4 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Mariners, so expect a competitive matchup. The game will start at 4:10 PM ET on June 18.

The probable pitchers are Bryce Miller (4-3) for the Mariners and Lance Lynn (4-7) for the White Sox.

White Sox vs. Mariners Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, June 18, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET

Where: T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington

T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington How to Watch on TV: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

White Sox vs. Mariners Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Mariners 5, White Sox 4.

Total Prediction for White Sox vs. Mariners

Total Prediction: Over 7.5 runs

Explore More About This Game

White Sox Performance Insights

In seven games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the White Sox have posted a mark of 3-4.

In its previous 10 games with a total, Chicago and its opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on three occasions.

The White Sox's previous 10 contests have not had a spread set by oddsmakers.

The White Sox have been chosen as underdogs in 41 games this year and have walked away with the win 13 times (31.7%) in those games.

This season, Chicago has been victorious three times in 13 chances when named as an underdog of at least +125 or worse on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the White Sox have a 44.4% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Averaging 4.1 runs per game (298 total), Chicago is the 21st-highest scoring team in baseball.

The White Sox have the 21st-ranked ERA (4.50) in the majors this season.

White Sox Schedule