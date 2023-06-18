The Chicago White Sox, including Tim Anderson (.175 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starting pitcher Bryce Miller and the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park, Sunday at 4:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-1) against the Mariners.

Tim Anderson Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

Game Day: Sunday, June 18, 2023

Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

Stadium: T-Mobile Park

Mariners Starter: Bryce Miller

TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Tim Anderson At The Plate

Anderson has nine doubles and 12 walks while batting .250.

Anderson has reached base via a hit in 32 games this year (of 51 played), and had multiple hits in 13 of those games.

He has not gone deep in his 51 games this season.

Anderson has driven in a run in nine games this season (17.6%), including one multiple-RBI game.

He has scored in 27.5% of his games this year (14 of 51), with two or more runs four times (7.8%).

Tim Anderson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 23 GP 28 .244 AVG .254 .277 OBP .302 .278 SLG .305 3 XBH 6 0 HR 0 5 RBI 5 19/4 K/BB 22/8 2 SB 6

Mariners Pitching Rankings