Tim Anderson Player Prop Bets: White Sox vs. Mariners - June 18
Published: Jun. 18, 2023 at 3:25 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Chicago White Sox, including Tim Anderson (.175 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starting pitcher Bryce Miller and the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park, Sunday at 4:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-1) against the Mariners.
Tim Anderson Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners
- Game Day: Sunday, June 18, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Mariners Starter: Bryce Miller
- TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Tim Anderson At The Plate
- Anderson has nine doubles and 12 walks while batting .250.
- Anderson has reached base via a hit in 32 games this year (of 51 played), and had multiple hits in 13 of those games.
- He has not gone deep in his 51 games this season.
- Anderson has driven in a run in nine games this season (17.6%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- He has scored in 27.5% of his games this year (14 of 51), with two or more runs four times (7.8%).
Tim Anderson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|23
|GP
|28
|.244
|AVG
|.254
|.277
|OBP
|.302
|.278
|SLG
|.305
|3
|XBH
|6
|0
|HR
|0
|5
|RBI
|5
|19/4
|K/BB
|22/8
|2
|SB
|6
Mariners Pitching Rankings
- The Mariners pitching staff ranks sixth in MLB with a collective 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Mariners' 3.94 team ERA ranks 10th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Mariners pitchers combine to surrender 66 home runs (one per game), the first-fewest in the league.
- Miller makes the start for the Mariners, his ninth of the season. He is 4-3 with a 4.06 ERA and 39 strikeouts in 44 1/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent appearance came on Tuesday against the Miami Marlins, when the righty threw six innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing just one hit.
- The 24-year-old has amassed an ERA of 4.06, with 7.9 strikeouts per nine innings, in eight games this season. Opposing hitters have a .202 batting average against him.
