When the Minnesota Twins (36-35) and Detroit Tigers (29-40) square of at Target Field on Sunday, June 18, Louie Varland will get the call for the Twins, while the Tigers will send Will Vest to the mound. The game will begin at 2:10 PM ET.

The Tigers are listed as +170 moneyline underdogs in this matchup with the Twins (-210). An 8-run over/under has been set in the contest.

Tigers vs. Twins Time and TV Channel

Date: Sunday, June 18, 2023

Sunday, June 18, 2023 Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET TV: BSN

BSN Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Venue: Target Field

Target Field Probable Pitchers: Varland - MIN (3-2, 4.70 ERA) vs Vest - DET (2-0, 3.08 ERA)

Tigers vs. Twins Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available on different sportsbooks.

Tigers vs. Twins Betting Trends and Insights

The Twins have been favorites in 42 games this season and won 27 (64.3%) of those contests.

When playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -210 or shorter, the Twins have gone 4-5 (44.4%).

Minnesota has a 67.7% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Twins were the moneyline favorite for five of their last 10 games, and they went 3-2 in those matchups.

In its last 10 matchups, Minnesota and its opponents combined to go over the total five times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Tigers have come away with 23 wins in the 61 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This year, the Tigers have won seven of 17 games when listed as at least +170 or worse on the moneyline.

The Tigers have played as underdogs in 10 of their past 10 games and won three of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Detroit and its opponents are 7-3-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Tigers vs. Twins Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Javier Báez 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+170) Zach McKinstry 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+200) Andy Ibáñez 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+700) 0.5 (+190) Matt Vierling 1.5 (+200) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+675) 0.5 (+220) Kerry Carpenter 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+170)

Tigers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +50000 25th 4th

