The Detroit Tigers and Spencer Torkelson take the field at Target Field against Donovan Solano and the Minnesota Twins on Sunday.

Tigers vs. Twins Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Sunday, June 18, 2023

Sunday, June 18, 2023 Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET TV Channel: BSN

BSN Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Venue: Target Field

Tigers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Tigers have hit just 63 homers this season, which ranks 26th in the league.

Detroit ranks 29th in MLB with a team slugging percentage of just .360 this season.

The Tigers have a team batting average of just .228 this season, which ranks 27th among MLB teams.

Detroit has scored 256 runs (just 3.7 per game) this season, which ranks last in MLB.

The Tigers are among the worst in the league at getting on base, ranking 27th with an OBP of .301.

The Tigers rank 17th with an average of nine strikeouts per game.

Detroit has an 8.2 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 25th in the majors.

Detroit has pitched to a 4.54 ERA this season, which ranks 23rd in baseball.

The Tigers have a combined 1.252 WHIP as a pitching staff, eighth-lowest in MLB.

Tigers Probable Starting Pitcher

Reese Olson will take to the mound for the Tigers, his third start of the season.

The right-hander last pitched on Wednesday against the Atlanta Braves, throwing 3 1/3 innings and giving up six earned runs.

In two starts this season, Olson has lasted five or more innings two times, with an average of 4.4 innings per appearance.

Tigers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Tigers Starter Opponent Starter 6/14/2023 Braves L 10-7 Home Reese Olson Spencer Strider 6/14/2023 Braves L 6-5 Home Michael Lorenzen Dylan Dodd 6/15/2023 Twins W 8-4 Away Matthew Boyd Sonny Gray 6/16/2023 Twins W 7-1 Away Will Vest Joe Ryan 6/17/2023 Twins L 2-0 Away Joey Wentz José De León 6/18/2023 Twins - Away Reese Olson Louie Varland 6/19/2023 Royals - Home Reese Olson Jordan Lyles 6/20/2023 Royals - Home Michael Lorenzen Daniel Lynch 6/21/2023 Royals - Home Matthew Boyd Brady Singer 6/23/2023 Twins - Home Joey Wentz Louie Varland 6/24/2023 Twins - Home - Pablo Lopez

