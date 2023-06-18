Tigers vs. Twins: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Run Line, Home/Road Splits
Carlos Correa and Spencer Torkelson will be among the star attractions when the Minnesota Twins play the Detroit Tigers on Sunday at 2:10 PM ET, at Target Field.
The Twins have been listed as -210 moneyline favorites in this matchup with the Tigers (+170). An 8-run over/under has been listed for this game.
Rep your team with officially licensed Tigers gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Tigers vs. Twins Odds & Info
- Date: Sunday, June 18, 2023
- Time: 2:10 PM ET
- TV: BSN
- Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota
- Venue: Target Field
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
|Favorite
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Total
|Over Total Odds
|Under Total Odds
|Run Line
|Favorite Run Line Odds
|Underdog Run Line Odds
|Twins
|-210
|+170
|8
|-110
|-110
|-
|-
|-
Bet with King of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Tigers Recent Betting Performance
- In 10 games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Tigers have posted a mark of 3-7.
- In their last 10 games with an over/under, the Tigers and their opponents have combined to eclipse the total seven times.
- The Tigers' record against the spread is 1-1-0 over their previous 10 contests (bookmakers set spreads in two of those matchups).
Explore More About This Game
|Tigers Injury Report
|Twins vs Tigers Player Props
|How to Watch Twins vs Tigers
|Twins vs Tigers Pitching Matchup
Tigers Betting Records & Stats
- The Tigers have come away with 23 wins in the 61 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.
- Detroit is 7-10 this season when entering a game as the underdog by +170 or more on the moneyline.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Tigers have a 37% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.
- Detroit's games have gone over the total in 37 of its 69 chances.
- The Tigers have an against the spread mark of 4-7-0 in 11 games with a line this season.
Check out the latest odds and place your bets on and the with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Tigers Splits
|Home
|Away
|Day
|Night
|Vs. Starting RHP
|Vs. Starting LHP
|15-18
|14-22
|9-23
|20-17
|24-31
|5-9
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.