Sunday's contest features the Minnesota Twins (36-35) and the Detroit Tigers (29-40) facing off at Target Field (on June 18) at 2:10 PM. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 5-4 victory for the Twins.

The Twins will give the nod to Louie Varland (3-2, 4.70 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 4 on the season, and the Tigers will counter with Will Vest (2-0, 3.08 ERA).

Tigers vs. Twins Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, June 18, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET

Sunday, June 18, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET Where: Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota How to Watch on TV: BSN

BSN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Tigers vs. Twins Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Twins 5, Tigers 4.

Total Prediction for Tigers vs. Twins

Total Prediction: Over 8 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Read More About This Game

Tigers Performance Insights

In 10 games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Tigers have a record of 3-7.

When it comes to the over/under, Detroit and its foes are 7-3-0 in its previous 10 contests.

The Tigers have gone 1-1-0 against the runline over their past 10 contests (two of those games had a runline set by oddsmakers).

The Tigers have been chosen as underdogs in 61 games this year and have walked away with the win 23 times (37.7%) in those games.

This year, Detroit has won seven of 17 games when listed as at least +170 or worse on the moneyline.

The Tigers have an implied victory probability of 37% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Detroit scores the fewest runs in baseball (256 total, 3.7 per game).

Tigers pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.54 ERA this year, which ranks 23rd in MLB.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Tigers Schedule