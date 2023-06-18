Spencer Torkelson Player Prop Bets: Tigers vs. Twins - June 18
Published: Jun. 18, 2023 at 10:23 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Sunday, Spencer Torkelson (.538 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including two home runs) and the Detroit Tigers face the Minnesota Twins, whose starting pitcher will be Louie Varland. First pitch is at 2:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-3) against the Twins.
Spencer Torkelson Game Info & Props vs. the Twins
- Game Day: Sunday, June 18, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Twins Starter: Louie Varland
- TV Channel: BSN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Spencer Torkelson At The Plate
- Torkelson has an OPS of .704, fueled by an OBP of .320 and a team-best slugging percentage of .384 this season.
- Torkelson has picked up a hit in 58.8% of his 68 games this year, with multiple hits in 25.0% of them.
- He has homered in seven games this year (10.3%), leaving the park in 2.4% of his chances at the plate.
- Torkelson has an RBI in 24 of 68 games this year, with multiple RBI in six of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 26 games this year, with multiple runs four times.
Spencer Torkelson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|32
|GP
|36
|.248
|AVG
|.225
|.365
|OBP
|.279
|.398
|SLG
|.373
|11
|XBH
|13
|3
|HR
|4
|14
|RBI
|18
|29/19
|K/BB
|36/11
|1
|SB
|1
Twins Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Twins has a collective 9.5 K/9, the first-best in MLB.
- The Twins have a 3.56 team ERA that ranks third among all league pitching staffs.
- The Twins surrender the second-fewest home runs in baseball (70 total, one per game).
- The Twins will send Varland (3-2) out for his 10th start of the season. He is 3-2 with a 4.70 ERA and 50 strikeouts in 51 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Sunday, the right-hander tossed 4 2/3 innings against the Toronto Blue Jays, giving up four earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- The 25-year-old has amassed an ERA of 4.70, with 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings, in nine games this season. Opponents are batting .254 against him.
