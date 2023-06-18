On Sunday, Nico Hoerner (coming off going 2-for-4 with two doubles and two RBI) and the Chicago Cubs face the Baltimore Orioles, whose starting pitcher will be Dean Kremer. First pitch is at 1:05 PM ET.

He collected two extra-base hits in his last game (2-for-4 with two doubles and two RBI) against the Orioles.

Nico Hoerner Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

Game Day: Sunday, June 18, 2023

Sunday, June 18, 2023 Game Time: 1:05 PM ET

1:05 PM ET Stadium: Wrigley Field

Wrigley Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Orioles Starter: Dean Kremer

Dean Kremer TV Channel: Peacock

Peacock Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +155)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +155) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Looking to place a prop bet on Nico Hoerner? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Nico Hoerner At The Plate

Hoerner leads Chicago in slugging percentage (.385) thanks to 16 extra-base hits.

Among qualified hitters in baseball, he ranks 24th in batting average, 68th in on-base percentage, and 123rd in slugging.

Hoerner enters this game on a six-game hitting streak. During his last games, he's hitting .364.

In 47 of 62 games this season (75.8%) Hoerner has had a hit, and in 22 of those games he had more than one (35.5%).

In four games this year, he has homered (6.5%, and 1.4% of his trips to the dish).

Hoerner has an RBI in 19 of 62 games this year, with multiple RBI in nine of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored at least once 27 times this season (43.5%), including eight games with multiple runs (12.9%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Nico Hoerner Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 34 GP 28 .303 AVG .270 .348 OBP .331 .434 SLG .322 10 XBH 6 4 HR 0 22 RBI 11 14/9 K/BB 17/10 10 SB 5

Orioles Pitching Rankings