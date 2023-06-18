The Chicago Cubs, including Nick Madrigal (.406 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 97 points above season-long percentage), battle starter Dean Kremer and the Baltimore Orioles at Wrigley Field, Sunday at 1:05 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-3) against the Orioles.

Nick Madrigal Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

Game Day: Sunday, June 18, 2023

1:05 PM ET Stadium: Wrigley Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Orioles Starter: Dean Kremer

Dean Kremer TV Channel: Peacock

Peacock Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1250)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1250) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)

Nick Madrigal At The Plate

Madrigal is hitting .248 with three doubles, a triple and seven walks.

Madrigal has gotten at least one hit in 59.5% of his games this season (22 of 37), with at least two hits six times (16.2%).

In 37 games played this season, he has not gone deep.

Madrigal has picked up an RBI in 21.6% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 8.1% of his games.

He has scored in 29.7% of his games this year, with two or more runs scored in 8.1%.

Nick Madrigal Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 21 GP 16 .258 AVG .234 .319 OBP .294 .318 SLG .255 3 XBH 1 0 HR 0 5 RBI 6 6/3 K/BB 6/4 1 SB 0

Orioles Pitching Rankings