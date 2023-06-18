Miguel Cabrera -- with a slugging percentage of .667 in his past 10 games, including seven extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Detroit Tigers against the Minnesota Twins, with Louie Varland on the hill, on June 18 at 2:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-3) against the Twins.

Miguel Cabrera Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

Game Day: Sunday, June 18, 2023

Sunday, June 18, 2023 Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET Stadium: Target Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Twins Starter: Louie Varland

Louie Varland TV Channel: BSN

BSN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Miguel Cabrera At The Plate

Cabrera is hitting .230 with nine doubles, a home run and 13 walks.

Cabrera has reached base via a hit in 21 games this year (of 37 played), and had multiple hits in five of those games.

He has gone deep in only one game this year.

In seven games this year (18.9%), Cabrera has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored a run in seven of 37 games so far this season.

Miguel Cabrera Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 18 GP 19 .254 AVG .206 .338 OBP .265 .390 SLG .270 6 XBH 4 1 HR 0 7 RBI 2 16/8 K/BB 11/5 0 SB 0

Twins Pitching Rankings