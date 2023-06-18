On Sunday, Matt Vierling (.378 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 60 points above season-long percentage) and the Detroit Tigers play the Minnesota Twins, whose starting pitcher will be Louie Varland. First pitch is at 2:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-4) against the Twins.

Matt Vierling Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

  • Game Day: Sunday, June 18, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Target Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Twins Starter: Louie Varland
  • TV Channel: BSN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Matt Vierling At The Plate

  • Vierling is hitting .262 with seven doubles, seven home runs and 13 walks.
  • Vierling has gotten a hit in 29 of 52 games this season (55.8%), with more than one hit on 12 occasions (23.1%).
  • He has hit a home run in six games this season (11.5%), homering in 3.5% of his trips to the dish.
  • Vierling has driven home a run in 10 games this season (19.2%), including more than one RBI in 9.6% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on two occasions..
  • In 28.8% of his games this season (15 of 52), he has scored, and in three of those games (5.8%) he has scored more than once.

Matt Vierling Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
24 GP 28
.198 AVG .314
.270 OBP .358
.333 SLG .480
7 XBH 7
2 HR 5
8 RBI 11
13/7 K/BB 27/6
2 SB 2

Twins Pitching Rankings

  • The 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Twins pitching staff leads the league.
  • The Twins have a 3.56 team ERA that ranks third among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Twins pitchers combine to give up 70 home runs (one per game), the second-fewest in the league.
  • Varland (3-2) gets the starting nod for the Twins in his 10th start of the season. He has a 4.70 ERA in 51 2/3 innings pitched, with 50 strikeouts.
  • In his most recent time out on Sunday, the right-hander tossed 4 2/3 innings against the Toronto Blue Jays, giving up four earned runs while surrendering six hits.
  • The 25-year-old has amassed an ERA of 4.70, with 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings, in nine games this season. Opponents have a .254 batting average against him.
