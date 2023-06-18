Luis Robert Player Prop Bets: White Sox vs. Mariners - June 18
Published: Jun. 18, 2023 at 3:25 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Sunday, Luis Robert (.610 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including four home runs) and the Chicago White Sox play the Seattle Mariners, whose starting pitcher will be Bryce Miller. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-6) against the Mariners.
Luis Robert Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners
- Game Day: Sunday, June 18, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Mariners Starter: Bryce Miller
- TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +290)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Luis Robert At The Plate
- Robert leads Chicago in slugging percentage (.523) and total hits (68) this season.
- Among the qualified hitters in MLB, he ranks 80th in batting average, 118th in on-base percentage, and 13th in slugging.
- In 62.3% of his games this season (43 of 69), Robert has picked up at least one hit, and in 20 of those games (29.0%) he recorded multiple hits.
- He has homered in 23.2% of his games in 2023 (16 of 69), and 5.9% of his trips to the plate.
- Robert has picked up an RBI in 34.8% of his games this year, with two or more RBI in 13.0% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in two contests.
- In 44.9% of his games this year (31 of 69), he has scored, and in 12 of those games (17.4%) he has scored more than once.
Luis Robert Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|33
|GP
|35
|.254
|AVG
|.261
|.311
|OBP
|.314
|.541
|SLG
|.507
|19
|XBH
|17
|8
|HR
|9
|16
|RBI
|21
|38/8
|K/BB
|49/7
|1
|SB
|3
Mariners Pitching Rankings
- The Mariners pitching staff ranks sixth in MLB with a collective 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Mariners have a 3.94 team ERA that ranks 10th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Mariners allow the first-fewest home runs in baseball (66 total, one per game).
- Miller gets the start for the Mariners, his ninth of the season. He is 4-3 with a 4.06 ERA and 39 strikeouts in 44 1/3 innings pitched.
- His last time out was on Tuesday against the Miami Marlins, when the righty went six innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing just one hit.
- The 24-year-old has an ERA of 4.06, with 7.9 strikeouts per nine innings, in eight games this season. Opponents are batting .202 against him.
