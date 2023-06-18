Jonathan Schoop -- .143 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Detroit Tigers versus the Minnesota Twins, with Louie Varland on the mound, on June 18 at 2:10 PM ET.

In his previous appearance, he went 1-for-4 with an RBI against the Twins.

Jonathan Schoop Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

  • Game Day: Sunday, June 18, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Target Field
  • Twins Starter: Louie Varland
  • TV Channel: BSN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +195)

Jonathan Schoop At The Plate

  • Schoop is batting .202 with five doubles and 12 walks.
  • In 19 of 44 games this year (43.2%), Schoop has reached base safely via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.
  • He has not hit a long ball in his 44 games this year.
  • Schoop has driven in a run in two games this season, with multiple runs batted in once.
  • In 10 of 44 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Jonathan Schoop Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
20 GP 23
.222 AVG .186
.340 OBP .238
.289 SLG .220
3 XBH 2
0 HR 0
0 RBI 3
8/8 K/BB 22/4
0 SB 0

Twins Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Twins has a collective 9.5 K/9, the first-best in the league.
  • The Twins have a 3.56 team ERA that ranks third across all league pitching staffs.
  • Twins pitchers combine to allow the second-fewest home runs in baseball (70 total, one per game).
  • The Twins are sending Varland (3-2) to the mound for his 10th start of the season. He is 3-2 with a 4.70 ERA and 50 strikeouts through 51 2/3 innings pitched.
  • His most recent time out was on Sunday against the Toronto Blue Jays, when the righty went 4 2/3 innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up six hits.
  • The 25-year-old has an ERA of 4.70, with 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings, in nine games this season. Opponents are batting .254 against him.
