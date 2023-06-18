Jonathan Schoop Player Prop Bets: Tigers vs. Twins - June 18
Published: Jun. 18, 2023 at 10:23 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Jonathan Schoop -- .143 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Detroit Tigers versus the Minnesota Twins, with Louie Varland on the mound, on June 18 at 2:10 PM ET.
In his previous appearance, he went 1-for-4 with an RBI against the Twins.
Jonathan Schoop Game Info & Props vs. the Twins
- Game Day: Sunday, June 18, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Twins Starter: Louie Varland
- TV Channel: BSN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +195)
Looking to place a prop bet on Jonathan Schoop? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
|Tigers Injury Report
|Tigers vs Twins Player Props
|How to Watch Tigers vs Twins
|Tigers vs Twins Pitching Matchup
Jonathan Schoop At The Plate
- Schoop is batting .202 with five doubles and 12 walks.
- In 19 of 44 games this year (43.2%), Schoop has reached base safely via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.
- He has not hit a long ball in his 44 games this year.
- Schoop has driven in a run in two games this season, with multiple runs batted in once.
- In 10 of 44 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Jonathan Schoop Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|20
|GP
|23
|.222
|AVG
|.186
|.340
|OBP
|.238
|.289
|SLG
|.220
|3
|XBH
|2
|0
|HR
|0
|0
|RBI
|3
|8/8
|K/BB
|22/4
|0
|SB
|0
Twins Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Twins has a collective 9.5 K/9, the first-best in the league.
- The Twins have a 3.56 team ERA that ranks third across all league pitching staffs.
- Twins pitchers combine to allow the second-fewest home runs in baseball (70 total, one per game).
- The Twins are sending Varland (3-2) to the mound for his 10th start of the season. He is 3-2 with a 4.70 ERA and 50 strikeouts through 51 2/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent time out was on Sunday against the Toronto Blue Jays, when the righty went 4 2/3 innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up six hits.
- The 25-year-old has an ERA of 4.70, with 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings, in nine games this season. Opponents are batting .254 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.