Cheyenne Parker and the Atlanta Dream (4-5) will visit NaLyssa Smith and the Indiana Fever (4-6) at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Sunday, June 18. The game starts at 4:00 PM ET.

In its last game, Indiana picked up a 92-90 victory over Chicago. The Fever were led by Aliyah Boston, who wound up with 19 points and eight rebounds, while Victoria Vivians added 17 points. With a final score of 92-88, Atlanta defeated Connecticut the last time out. Allisha Gray led the team (27 PTS, 10 REB, 71.4 FG%).

Fever vs. Dream Game Time and Info

Who's the favorite?: Fever (-120 to win)

Fever (-120 to win) Who's the underdog?: Dream (+100 to win)

Dream (+100 to win) What's the spread?: Fever (-1.5)

Fever (-1.5) What's the over/under?: 162.5

162.5 When: Sunday, June 18, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Sunday, June 18, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET Where: Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana

Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana TV: CBS Sports Network and BSSO

Fever Season Stats

On offense, the Fever are putting up 81.7 points per game (sixth-ranked in league). They are allowing 83 points per contest on defense (seventh-ranked).

In terms of rebounding, everything is clicking for Indiana, who is grabbing 36.1 boards per game (third-best in WNBA) and allowing 33.5 boards per contest (third-best).

Looking at assists, the Fever are dishing out just 17.7 assists per contest (second-worst in league).

Indiana ranks worst in the WNBA with 10.9 forced turnovers per game, but it has helped combat that by ranking third-best in the league by committing 12.5 turnovers per contest.

When it comes to three-pointers, the Fever are struggling, as they rank second-worst in the league in three-pointers made (6.5 per game) and third-worst in three-point percentage (31.9%).

With 7.9 three-pointers conceded per game, Indiana ranks ninth in the WNBA. It is ceding a 35.9% shooting percentage from beyond the arc, which ranks ninth in the league.

Fever Home/Away Splits

The Fever have scored at a much lower rate at home than away from home in the 2023 season (77.5 at home versus 84.5 on the road), and have given up fewer points in home games than away from home (76.3 opponent points per home game versus 87.5 on the road).

At home, Indiana averages 37.8 rebounds, while on the road it averages 35. It allows its opponents to pull down 33.5 both home and away.

On average, the Fever have more assists at home than on the road (17.8 at home, 17.7 on the road). During 2023, Indiana has committed more turnovers at home than on the road (13.3 turnovers per game at home versus 12 on the road), and has forced fewer turnovers at home than on the road (10.8 per game at home versus 11 on the road).

This year, the Fever average 6.3 made three-pointers per game at home and 6.7 on the road (while shooting 31.3% from distance in home games compared to 32.3% on the road).

In 2023 Indiana is averaging 6 three-pointers conceded at home and 9.2 away, allowing 27.6% shooting from deep at home compared to 41.4% away.

Fever Moneyline and ATS Records

The Fever have been listed as the moneyline favorite just one other time so far this season, a game they lost.

The Fever have played as a moneyline favorite of -120 or shorter in just one game this season, which they lost.

Indiana has covered the spread seven times in games.

Indiana doesn't have a win ATS (0-1) as a 1.5-point favorite or greater this year.

Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Fever have an implied win probability of 54.5%.

