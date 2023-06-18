Fever vs. Dream: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - June 18
Published: Jun. 18, 2023 at 9:45 AM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
The Atlanta Dream (4-5) travel to face the Indiana Fever (4-6) after winning three road games in a row. The contest begins at 4:00 PM ET on Sunday, June 18, 2023.
In this article, you can find the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Fever vs. Dream matchup.
Fever vs. Dream Game Info
- Game Day: Sunday, June 18, 2023
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: CBS Sports Network and BSSO
- Location: Indianapolis, Indiana
- Arena: Gainbridge Fieldhouse
Fever vs. Dream Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup posted at different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Fever Moneyline
|Dream Moneyline
|DraftKings
|Fever (-1.5)
|162
|-115
|-105
|BetMGM
|Fever (-1.5)
|162.5
|-120
|+100
|PointsBet
|Fever (-1.5)
|161.5
|-120
|-110
Fever vs. Dream Betting Trends
- The Fever have covered seven times in matchups with a spread this season.
- The Dream have compiled a 5-3-0 ATS record so far this season.
- Indiana has not covered the spread when favored by 1.5 points or more this season (in one opportunity).
- Atlanta has an ATS record of 4-2 when playing as at least 1.5-point underdogs this season.
- The Fever and their opponents have combined to hit the over five out of times this season.
- So far this year, five out of the Dream's games with an over/under have hit the over.
