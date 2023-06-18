Eric Haase Player Prop Bets: Tigers vs. Twins - June 18
Published: Jun. 18, 2023 at 10:23 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Eric Haase -- with an on-base percentage of .212 in his past 10 games, 66 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Detroit Tigers against the Minnesota Twins, with Louie Varland on the mound, on June 18 at 2:10 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-1) against the Twins.
Eric Haase Game Info & Props vs. the Twins
- Game Day: Sunday, June 18, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Twins Starter: Louie Varland
- TV Channel: BSN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)
Eric Haase At The Plate
- Haase is batting .221 with six doubles, three home runs and 14 walks.
- Haase has reached base via a hit in 27 games this year (of 53 played), and had multiple hits in seven of those games.
- In three games this year, he has hit a home run (5.7%, and 1.6% of his trips to the plate).
- In 18.9% of his games this year, Haase has driven in at least one run. In four of those games (7.5%) he recorded more than one RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 12 of 53 games (22.6%), including multiple runs twice.
Eric Haase Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|25
|GP
|28
|.256
|AVG
|.189
|.303
|OBP
|.255
|.402
|SLG
|.222
|6
|XBH
|3
|3
|HR
|0
|12
|RBI
|5
|24/6
|K/BB
|28/8
|1
|SB
|2
Twins Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Twins has a collective 9.5 K/9 to lead MLB.
- The Twins' 3.56 team ERA ranks third among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Twins pitchers combine to surrender the second-fewest home runs in baseball (70 total, one per game).
- Varland (3-2 with a 4.70 ERA and 50 strikeouts in 51 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Twins, his 10th of the season.
- The righty's most recent time out came on Sunday against the Toronto Blue Jays, when he tossed 4 2/3 innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up six hits.
- The 25-year-old has amassed a 4.70 ERA and 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings in nine games this season, while allowing a batting average of .254 to his opponents.
