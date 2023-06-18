Elvis Andrus Player Prop Bets: White Sox vs. Mariners - June 18
Published: Jun. 18, 2023 at 3:26 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Chicago White Sox, including Elvis Andrus (hitting .156 in his past 10 games, with a double and three walks), take on starter Bryce Miller and the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park, Sunday at 4:10 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-5) against the Mariners.
Elvis Andrus Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners
- Game Day: Sunday, June 18, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Mariners Starter: Bryce Miller
- TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)
Explore More About This Game
Elvis Andrus At The Plate
- Andrus has five doubles, a home run and 15 walks while hitting .193.
- Andrus has picked up a hit in 25 of 49 games this year, with multiple hits six times.
- He has hit a home run in one of 49 games, and in 0.5% of his plate appearances.
- Andrus has picked up an RBI in seven games this season (14.3%), with two or more RBI in five of those contests (10.2%).
- In 22.4% of his games this season (11 of 49), he has scored, and in three of those games (6.1%) he has scored more than once.
Elvis Andrus Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|22
|GP
|27
|.250
|AVG
|.149
|.333
|OBP
|.221
|.306
|SLG
|.191
|4
|XBH
|2
|0
|HR
|1
|6
|RBI
|7
|15/9
|K/BB
|18/6
|4
|SB
|2
Mariners Pitching Rankings
- The Mariners pitching staff ranks sixth in the league with a collective 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Mariners have a 3.94 team ERA that ranks 10th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Mariners pitchers combine to give up the fewest home runs in baseball (66 total, one per game).
- Miller (4-3 with a 4.06 ERA and 39 strikeouts in 44 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Mariners, his ninth of the season.
- The right-hander last pitched on Tuesday against the Miami Marlins, when he went six innings, allowing one earned run while giving up one hit.
- The 24-year-old has put up an ERA of 4.06, with 7.9 strikeouts per nine innings, in eight games this season. Opponents have a .202 batting average against him.
